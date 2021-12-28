ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Former Clark County Commissioner Myrna Williams dies at 92

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QFJ4_0dXlpS6t00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Longtime Las Vegas resident and former Clark County Commissioner Myrna Williams has died. She was 92.

Clark County Manager Thom Reilly confirmed Williams died Monday night.

Williams, who moved to Las Vegas in 1959, served on the commission from 1994 to 2006 but her political career spanned more than 20 years and included 10 years in the Nevada Legislature as an assemblywoman.

Myrna Willams (pictured on the right) with former Congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro. (Credit: Clark County)

Upon hearing of her passing, Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick released the following statement:

“It’s a sad day for Clark County and the state of Nevada,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.  “Myrna Torme Williams was a dedicated public servant known for her intelligence, care and concern for working families, and her love and passion for Las Vegas.”

Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commission

Willams was also one of the few county commissions of her era who was never implicated in any of the various corruption scandals during that period including the county’s biggest political scandal when six commissioners were indicted in a corruption probe that became known as Operation G-Sting.

According to UNLV Special Collections & Archives where material can be found on Willams, she taught at the university in the department of social work for 11 years. She was also a member of numerous community organizations and she considered one of her greatest accomplishments the development of the Cambridge Recreation Community Center which houses a skate park and pool and offers programming to at-risk youth.

Williams had a famous brother, singer Mel Torme, who was a popular crooner around the time of Frank Sinatra, Perry Como and Dean Martin.

The memorial service for Williams will be Wednesday, Jan. 5 at King David Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Sports
Clark County, NV
Government
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Perry Como
Person
Marilyn Kirkpatrick
Person
Geraldine Ferraro
8 News Now

LVMPD transitions to National Incident-Based Reporting System

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is now transitioning to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The system captures metrics on victims, known offenders, relationships between victims and offenders, arrestees, property, and drugs. The new system can collect up to 10 offenses within an incident, representing a shift in the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clark County Commission#Corruption#The Nevada Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy