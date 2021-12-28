In a record-breaking year of weather, signs of a changed world

To Curaleaf Holdings, there’s nothing arid about Arizona. The Wakefield-based cannabis provider said Tuesday it has agreed to buy Arizona-based Bloom Dispensaries for about $211 million in cash. Within the past two months, Curaleaf has spent more than half a billion dollars on acquisitions to expand its footprint in Arizona to 16 dispensaries. As part of the deal with Bloom, Curaleaf will gain control of the only dispensary in Sedona, as well as 63,500 square feet of cannabis cultivation and processing space near Phoenix. Bloom is profitable, with expected 2021 revenue of $66 million. The acquisition is expected to close in January. Curaleaf reported generating $317 million in revenue during the third quarter, up 74 percent from the comparable period last year. The company operates 128 dispensaries across 23 states, including five in Massachusetts, and employs about 5,200 people. — ANISSA GARDIZY.
