Environment

In a record-breaking year of weather, signs of a changed world

By Sabrina Shankman
Boston Globe
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes climate change is measured in numbers — degrees warmed, greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, extreme highs, acres burned. Sometimes it’s measured in memories — of long-ago December mornings, when the temperature often dipped down to zero or of regular pickup hockey games on cranberry bogs that used to reliably...

CBS News

Record-breaking weather grips much of the United States

Severe weather is pummeling parts of the Pacific Northwest. Blizzard conditions blanketed parts of the region this weekend with frigid temperatures expected in the coming days. California's Sierra Nevada mountains saw record snowfall. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN with more.
ENVIRONMENT
kosu.org

Extreme weather, climate anxiety and presidential pivot mark top 2021's climate stories

How do we describe the state of the world’s climate as 2021 comes to a close? One climate watcher put it like this: “We live in a time of broken-record breaking.”. In August, news broadcasters described the scene in Greece as “apocalyptic” as fires roared across the country, evacuating more than a thousand people from the island of Evia. Temperatures reached nearly 117 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Chilean scientists study climate change at 'end of the world'

Chilean scientists studying organisms in one of the most remote places on Earth are urging regional leaders to step up efforts to tackle climate change. A recent expedition, which was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, sought to investigate harmful organisms and how they are impacting climate change. Chile's Magallanes region -- on the southern tip of South America where the Atlantic and Pacific oceans meet -- is known as the "end of the world" and extends from Punta Arenas through the Magallanes Strait to the Beagle Channel. Sailing through peak-lined straits past glaciers and soaring birds, the scientists on board the oceanographic research vessel Cabo de Hornos had their focus trained on the water, which has lower levels of acidity, salt and calcium than other seas and oceans, especially in their shallowest parts.
ENVIRONMENT
