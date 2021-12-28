N'Golo Kante Fires Chelsea Premier League Title Warning to Man City & Liverpool

N'Golo Kante has sent Chelsea's trophy rivals a message stating their intent to win silverware this season.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League, in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, as well as in the Champions League last-16.

Thomas Tuchel's side are six points off the pace behind league leaders Manchester City, with the Blues currently the hunters as they aim to try to win their first league title since 2016-17.

After their Champions League triumph last season, Chelsea want more, they want the domestic titles.

Kante knows the mentality at Stamford Bridge. The mentality to win year in year out, and the 2021/22 campaign is no difference.

Speaking to the 5th Stand App, Kante admitted:

"One thing I've been told here is that once you arrive at Chelsea, the main objective is to win titles.

"We have that in mind from the beginning of the season and we work for it all season long, it keeps us motivated.

"Every time we train, every time we play, our focus is winning."

Kante's teammate Romelu Lukaku knows Chelsea are the hunters in the title race.

He said: "We are the hunters now. The last results for us are not the best. Now we have to chase. Every game for us now until the end of the season is a final. We have to treat them like finals. We have to push on and keep chasing."

Kante is doubtful to face Brighton on Wednesday evening after sustaining a knee injury against Aston Villa, however he was involved in training on Tuesday afternoon at Cobham.

