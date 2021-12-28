Abducted 6-year-old girl, mother may be traveling through Arizona, police say

A woman and four children were found shot dead at a home in California before police detained a man believed to be the children’s father.The victims were discovered on Sunday night at a home in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) said in a news release.The woman, a girl and three boys were all pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. None of the victims have been named publicly.One of the boys was an infant and all of the children were...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO