ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Abducted 6-year-old girl, mother may be traveling through Arizona, police say

12 News
12 News
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

ARIZONA, USA — Police are advising Arizonans to be on the watch for a 6-year-old girl and her mother who were recently kidnapped by a suspect that authorities describe as "armed and dangerous." Rachel...

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman and four children found shot dead at California home

A woman and four children were found shot dead at a home in California before police detained a man believed to be the children’s father.The victims were discovered on Sunday night at a home in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LACSD) said in a news release.The woman, a girl and three boys were all pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. None of the victims have been named publicly.One of the boys was an infant and all of the children were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seligman, AZ
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
abc17news.com

19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said. Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

Phoenix police say murder suspect tossed bloody shoes after stabbing girlfriend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police arrested a Honduran man who allegedly stabbed his on-and-off girlfriend to death after he showed up at a Phoenix hospital with a cut hand. Brayan Aaron Ortez Garcia, 27, is facing a charge of second-degree murder. According to Garcia’s public court documents, police responding...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
AZFamily

Buckeye officer shoots, kills man kneeling over his father with a knife

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A man who was kneeling over his father with a knife was shot and killed by a Buckeye police officer on Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. near Verrado Way and Park Meadows Drive. Bob Sanders, assistant police chief of Buckeye Police Department, says two men were fighting on the sidewalk when officers arrived. One man was standing over another man with a knife in his hand.
BUCKEYE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Arizonans#Ford
KRQE News 13

Police arrest kidnapping suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there. They say there were children […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing 3-year-old girl Lina Sadar Khil may be in ‘grave, immediate danger’, Texas police say

Texas police are searching for a missing three-year-old girl, Lina Sadar Khil, who they believe may be in “grave, immediate danger”.ABC News reports that the girl was last seen Monday between 4pm and 5pm near the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. Her family reported her missing, and a family member told the outlet there was no indication she was with another member of the family. During a press conference, SAPD Chief William McManus told reporters that Lina was playing at a playground with her mother at their apartment building just before she disappeared. Lina's mother left...
PUBLIC SAFETY
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy