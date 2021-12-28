ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mom speaks out after 14-year-old daughter fatally shot by LAPD

 17 hours ago

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shopping with her mother for a...

The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire in a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding to a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the...
HuffingtonPost

Mom Of Teenager Shot By LA Police: She 'Died In My Arms'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said Tuesday.
CBS LA

Daniel Elena Lopez, 24-Year-Old Assault Suspect Killed Thursday By LAPD In North Hollywood, Had Extensive Criminal History

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The man shot dead by police in a North Hollywood Burlington store — in an attack that also left a 14-year-old innocent bystander dead — had an extensive criminal history that included an arrest and guilty plea just a little over a year ago for domestic battery and fleeing from police. Los Angeles police at the scene of a shooting in a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Calif. Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) On Friday, coroner’s officials identified the suspect, along with the 14-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles Police Department officer. Valentina Orellana-Peralta was...
TMZ.com

Police Didn't Help Teen Girl After Burlington Coat Factory Shooting, Family Says

The police paid no mind to the teenage girl struck by a stray bullet in the fatal shooting at a Burlington Coat Factory ... at least according to her family. Ben Crump is representing the family of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the girl who was hiding in a dressing room when a bullet from a cop's AR-15 fatally struck her in the chest, and he just shared her family's harrowing account of what went down in the store,
Complex

LAPD Fatally Shoots Teenage Girl While Opening Fire on Assault Suspect

California authorities have identified the teenage girl who was shot and killed by police while inside a department store dressing room. According to CBS affiliate KCAL, the incident took place Thursday morning at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, where the LAPD responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers opened fire on the suspect, who was ultimately killed during the confrontation. A stray police bullet penetrated one of the dressing room walls, and fatally wounded 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta. The teen was reportedly inside the room along with her mother, trying on dresses for her quinceaneras.
NBC News

Video shows moments before teen was fatally shot in Burlington fitting room

Newly released video shows the moments before police say they accidentally shot a 14-year-old girl in a fitting room. The incident happened at a Burlington Store in North Hollywood, Calif. The LAPD was responding to an assault call when they arrived at the store where the teen got caught in the crossfire. The medical examiner ruled the teen’s death a homicide and the incident is currently under investigation.Dec. 28, 2021.
Laist.com

Family Of 14-Year-Old Shot And Killed By LAPD Demands Transparency And Shares Harrowing Account Of Her Death

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. Valentina Orellana-Peralta's favorite color was pink. The 14-year-old dreamed...
hngn.com

Los Angeles Police Shooting: Family of 14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in Dressing Room Speaks Out as New Video Details Events Leading Up To Horrific Incident

Newly released video footage detailed the events leading up to the death of a 14-year-old girl who was inside a dressing room with her mother as police officers confronted and fired at an armed suspect. The victim, identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was struck by a stray bullet when law enforcement...
