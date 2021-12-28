Mom speaks out after 14-year-old daughter fatally shot by LAPD

California authorities have identified the teenage girl who was shot and killed by police while inside a department store dressing room. According to CBS affiliate KCAL, the incident took place Thursday morning at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, where the LAPD responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers opened fire on the suspect, who was ultimately killed during the confrontation. A stray police bullet penetrated one of the dressing room walls, and fatally wounded 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta. The teen was reportedly inside the room along with her mother, trying on dresses for her quinceaneras.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO