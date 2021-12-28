ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Phyllis Marie Johnson

By Staff Reports
Suffolk News-Herald
 15 hours ago

Phyllis Marie Johnson, 70, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A visitation...

www.suffolknewsherald.com

Suffolk News-Herald

Mary Evelyn Harrell

Mary Evelyn Harrell, 70, entered into eternal slumber on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A visitation will take place from 3 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at Carver Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and...
SUFFOLK, VA
WSJM

Larry Born

Larry Born, 71, of Niles, passed away Monday, December 19, 2021. A private commital service will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Garden. Arrangements are being made by Brown Funeral Home, of Niles. Posted On: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 2:47 PM.
NILES, MI
tomahawkleader.com

Mary Franklin

Mary Franklin, age 63, of Tomahawk, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff. Mary was born on Oct. 29, 1958 in Milwaukee to Thomas and Dorothy Krull. She was born and raised in Milwaukee and worked at the 76th Street Truck Stop. She met and later married her husband Michael Franklin. Mary moved to Tomahawk to be by her brother and parents shortly after her husband passed away unexpectedly. While in Tomahawk, Mary worked at Willow Haven Supper Club. Mary loved decorating for Christmas and enjoyed being with her family, especially her kids and grandchildren. She loved going on nature walks, garage sales and cherished family game nights playing board games. Mary was a sweet loving person and was always seen with her Diet Coke.
TOMAHAWK, WI
dequincynews.com

Mary Tugwell

Mary Frances Regan Tugwell, 90, of Moss Bluff, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Longville. She is survived by five children, Shirley Tugwell Fontenot and Sherman of Ragley, Gordon Tugwell and Nancy of Lake Charles, Linda Tugwell Guinn Whelchel of Westlake, Darlene Tugwell Habetz and Richard of Longville, and John Tugwell and Kim of Longville; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Suffolk News-Herald

Rose Marie Pope Thurman

Rose Marie Pope Thurman, 97, of 303 Baker St., Suffolk, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Autumn Care of Portsmouth. She was born on May 25, 1924, to the late James and Gertrude Pope and was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thurman, and stepson, Robert Thurman. Rose...
SUFFOLK, VA
Suffolk News-Herald

Shella Manley

Shella “Shelove” Manley, 59, entered into eternal slumber on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A visitation will take place between 3 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home chapel. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook pages.
OBITUARIES
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
jacksoncountytimes.net

Anthony Cole

Anthony Cole, 32, of Lovedale died Friday, December 24, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
brownwoodnews.com

Cathrine Ann Smith

Cathrine Ann Smith, age 66 of Brownwood passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. The family will host a memorial service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Cathy was born to Vernon and Elizabeth Smith in Corpus Christi on November 28, 1955....
BROWNWOOD, TX
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 12/22/21

A funeral service will be held for Terry Allen Unverzagt, age 65 of Austin and formerly of Dexter at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23rd at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Dexter, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22nd at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday morning. Interment will take place at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Dexter.
AUSTIN, MN
kogt.com

Greeta Ann Watson

Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
ORANGE, TX
Newport Buzz

RIP Donald C. Berry

Donald C. Berry, 76, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Donald was born on September 25, 1945, in Newport, RI, to James and Myrtle (Peckham) Berry. He served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy before becoming a refrigeration technician at Raytheon where he retired.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
WSJM

Carla Fay Smith

Carla Fay Smith,55, of Watervliet, Michigan passed away on December 19, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 4:14 PM.
WATERVLIET, MI
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
KMZU

Viola Elliott

A Dewitt resident Viola Elliott, 82, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Otis Cemetery, located at the family home East of Carrollton, on 24 Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at...
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Kinzie Laire

Kinzie Laire, 20, of Norborne died Monday, Dec. 20. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
NORBORNE, MO
Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
WSJM

Roger Allen Patton

Roger Allen Patton, 66, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan.
NILES, MI

