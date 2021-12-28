Phyllis Marie Johnson

Mary Franklin, age 63, of Tomahawk, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff. Mary was born on Oct. 29, 1958 in Milwaukee to Thomas and Dorothy Krull. She was born and raised in Milwaukee and worked at the 76th Street Truck Stop. She met and later married her husband Michael Franklin. Mary moved to Tomahawk to be by her brother and parents shortly after her husband passed away unexpectedly. While in Tomahawk, Mary worked at Willow Haven Supper Club. Mary loved decorating for Christmas and enjoyed being with her family, especially her kids and grandchildren. She loved going on nature walks, garage sales and cherished family game nights playing board games. Mary was a sweet loving person and was always seen with her Diet Coke.

TOMAHAWK, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO