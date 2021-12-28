ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive-Thru COVID Testing Sites Return On Long Island

cbslocal.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Island has the highest COVID positivity rate...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
CBS Miami

Long Lines Continue COVID-19 Testing Sites, But Some Catch A Break

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Long lines once again in South Florida for a COVID-19 test Tuesday, but there were some places that barely had a wait. “When I saw the big lines at Markham Park in Weston, I came over here because a friend came and mentioned there were like four cars,” says Jose Blanco. Blanco and his family didn’t have to wait long for a COVID-19 test Tuesday at one of three new testing sites that have opened in Miami-Dade. CBS4 News stopped by the new site at the Dolphin Park and Ride Station. “Other locations are crazy,” says Blanco. Those locations have been crazy...
WESTON, FL
whdh.com

Mass. COVID-19 testing sites swamped by long lines after holiday

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Long lines formed at COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts for the second day in a row as people look to get tested between the holidays. Numerous cars pulled into the New England Sports Center parking lot in Marlboro on Monday, where officials say more than 1,500 people were tested for the coronavirus before the site closed at noon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox5dc.com

Video shows extremely long wait times at Virginia COVID testing site

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - SkyFOX video shows extremely long wait times at a Virginia COVID-19 testing site Tuesday. Cars are seen wrapping for several blocks at a free drive-thru testing event in Leesburg. The drive-thru events are scheduled for the first and third Tuesday of the month from 10...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

New York City subway service reduced as city experiences ‘Covid surge’

Subway services in New York will be operating on a curtailed schedule this week as coronavirus cases spike throughout the city.“This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual,” the Transit Authority tweeted Sunday from its account @NYCTSubway. “Like everyone in New York, we’ve been affected by the COVID surge. We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can. That means you may wait a little longer for your train.”It continued: “Reducing scheduled service, we’re able to re-allocate train crews where they’re needed, rather than cancel individual trips. We’re also working quickly...
TRAFFIC
PIX11

MTA cuts subway service amid COVID surge, staffing issues

NEW YORK — Commuters in New York will face some challenges getting around this week. Trains will run less frequently than usual from Monday through Thursday because of the COVID surge, according to the MTA. Riders should expect to wait longer for a subway. “Subway service is running on a normal schedule with some exceptions. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEAU-TV 13

Record number of people utilize Gundersen drive-thru COVID testing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of people made their way to the north side of La Crosse Monday, hoping to get tested for COVID-19. Gundersen Health System has offered a drive-thru lab on Mulberry Lane since October 2020, providing a convenient and quick testing location for the community. Over...
LA CROSSE, WI
Daily Mail

NYC's festive EMS shortage: 19% of the city's 4,000 workers were out sick Christmas Day as Omicron spreads with those still at work called out to help unvaccinated COVID patients

New York City's EMS crews were spread thin on Christmas as hundreds called out sick while those who remained on the job had to answer more than 4,000 calls - many from unvaccinated residents suffering COVID-related issues. According to the New York Daily News, nearly 19 percent of the city's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

High Demand For COVID-19 Testing Causes Long Lines At Sites In Colorado

(CBS4) — The demand for COVID-19 testing is higher than ever as the virus continues to spread. Lots of people were in line in Silverthorne on Sunday, the day after Christmas, waiting to get checked. It wasn’t just Silverthorne with high demand. (credit: CBS) The City of Lone Tree reported wait times of up to two hours at their Sky Ridge Medical Center drive thru testing site. The city encouraged those seeking tests to try other locations.  
COLORADO STATE
WISH-TV

Limited COVID-19 test appointments, long lines at walk-up sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Finding out if you have COVID-19 can be a challenge right now, as test appointments are limited at many sites across central Indiana as cases surge. The line was long outside of a walk-up COVID-19 testing site on North Pennsylvania Street Monday. Many people standing in it said the location was their only option for a test.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Register Citizen

Stamford closes Cove Island Park COVID-19 testing site for Sunday

STAMFORD — A COVID-19 testing site was paused and reopened multiple times Sunday. As of noon, the site was closed for the day. At 9:45 a.m., the city announced on its Facebook page that the Cove Island Park testing site was “currently paused due to vehicle capacity” and urged residents not to park on Cove Road.
STAMFORD, CT
mycbs4.com

Long lines at Florida COVID-19 testing sites as omicron cases climb

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — With the holidays right around the corner and cases of omicron climbing, lines at Florida COVID-19 testing sites are growing. Some people waiting for tests last week at the South County Civic Center told WPEC they waited upwards of three hours. Others said it...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

New Yorkers Forced To Change Christmas Plans On The Fly After Positive COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a quiet Christmas for those forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday, people are rearranging plans and trying to make the best of it, but it’s going to be a lonely holiday for some. Sean Riddles had a big Christmas family reunion lined up in Brooklyn. But one-by-one, relatives tested positive. “My grandma, she wanted to come, but she caught COVID. So did my aunt,” said Riddles, who’s grateful their symptoms are mild. “I just can’t see them right now.” FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

MTA: Train Service To Be Scaled Back Monday-Thursday Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also experiencing a staff shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual.Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can. That means you may wait a little longer for your train. pic.twitter.com/l0GM9LvHKU — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) December 26, 2021 In a tweet on Sunday, the agency warned that trains will run less frequently than usual beginning Monday through Thursday. The MTA said by reducing scheduled service, it will be able to re-allocate train crews where needed. Editor’s note: This story was first published Dec. 26.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

