Drive-Thru COVID Testing Sites Return On Long Island

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Long lines once again in South Florida for a COVID-19 test Tuesday, but there were some places that barely had a wait. “When I saw the big lines at Markham Park in Weston, I came over here because a friend came and mentioned there were like four cars,” says Jose Blanco. Blanco and his family didn’t have to wait long for a COVID-19 test Tuesday at one of three new testing sites that have opened in Miami-Dade. CBS4 News stopped by the new site at the Dolphin Park and Ride Station. “Other locations are crazy,” says Blanco. Those locations have been crazy...

WESTON, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO