The debut of the Underdog: Looking back at Kurt Warner's first game with the Rams

By Jim Thomas
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Much of the NFL action in the new movie "American Underdog" focuses on Kurt Warner's first regular-season start with the Rams on Sept. 12, 1999. Here is how Jim Thomas covered that game. There were a few bumps in the road, amid much congestion. But no car...

www.stltoday.com

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
NFL
wdrb.com

Louisville filmmaker produces 'American Underdog' movie about Kurt Warner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A movie coming out on Christmas Day has a Louisville connection. Tony Young helped start Kingdom Story Company, a studio behind several faith-based films. He's also the Executive Producer of "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story," a movie about former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. Zachary Levi...
LOUISVILLE, KY
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
kentuckytoday.com

'American Underdog' tells the football and faith journey of Kurt Warner

NASHVILLE (BP) – Going from working in a supermarket to winning the Super Bowl seems like something out of a movie, but that is exactly the story of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner depicted in the new film “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.”. Released on Christmas...
NFL
arcamax.com

Kurt, Brenda Warner hope 'American Underdog' will help others overcome adversity

ST. LOUIS — Brenda Warner doesn’t like sports in general and doesn’t like football in particular. That’s awkward, because she’s married to Kurt Warner, the Hall of Fame quarterback who guided the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl victory in 2000 and who was twice named the league’s MVP.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

After Week 16, What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

With only two games left in the regular season, the NFL’s top teams are still jockeying for position. Six teams have clinched playoff berths while eight teams are mathematically eliminated, leaving 18 teams to duke it out for the eight remaining playoff spots. Winning one extra game can mean the difference between hosting postseason games […]
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL

