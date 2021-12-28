What will air on FOX13 after Holiday Bowl cancellation
Following the cancellation of the Holiday Bowl, which was supposed to air on FOX13, we need to tell you about a schedule change.
The UCLA and NC State game was supposed to start at 6:30 p.m. central.
But late this afternoon, UCLA said they cannot play because of COVID protocols.
Instead, we will bring you TMZ at 6:30 p.m.
The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong at 7 p.m.
Then stay with us for FOX13 News at 9 and 10 p.m..
