ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

What will air on FOX13 after Holiday Bowl cancellation

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gAAc_0dXlmqhu00
Virus Outbreak College Sports Football FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The Holiday Bowl became the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled when UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team, Tuesday, Dec.28, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File) (Roger Steinman)

Following the cancellation of the Holiday Bowl, which was supposed to air on FOX13, we need to tell you about a schedule change.

The UCLA and NC State game was supposed to start at 6:30 p.m. central.

But late this afternoon, UCLA said they cannot play because of COVID protocols.

Instead, we will bring you TMZ at 6:30 p.m.

The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong at 7 p.m.

Then stay with us for FOX13 News at 9 and 10 p.m..

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to Cincinnati wearing all black for CFP Semifinal Game

Luke Fickell is pursuing his first national championship as a head coach. He has Cincinnati motivated to dethrone the defending national champions, Alabama football. Both teams arrived in Dallas (Texas) on Sunday for final practices before the Cotton Bowl. The game will be Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Bowl#Nc State#American Football#Covid#Cox Media Group
collegeandmagnolia.com

Birmingham Bowl: Auburn vs Houston — Time, TV Channel, Weather, Odds

Game time: 11:00 am CST/12:00 pm EST - Tuesday, December 28th, 2021. TV channel: ESPN (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream. Weather: As of now, the weather looks to have a pretty solid forecast, with highs in the low...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Report indicates Clemson football has COVID issue

As the Clemson Tigers prepare for Wednesday’s game against Iowa State in Orlando, the ClemsonInsider.com reported Monday afternoon that a player, a coach, and a staff member have each tested positive for COVID-19. The website did not name names. The story also notes that wide receiver E.J. Williams was not seen at Monday’s final practice […]
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSYM FOX 47

Bowl Game Previews, Michigan State Dazzles in Detroit, and More!

In the final Press Pass of 2021, Jack Ebling is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to preview Michigan and Michigan State's bowl games and the College Football Playoff. The tride-and-true trio also discuss the Spartans' win over the Oakland Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena and look ahead to the sports landscape in 2022!
MICHIGAN STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Texas Tech Fans Cheer on Mike Leach Ahead of Liberty Bowl

The Liberty Bowl is one of the most intriguing match ups of the college football bowl season as Mike Leach, now the head coach at Mississippi State, takes on his former team for the first time since being fired: the Texas Tech Red Raiders. There’s no doubt there is still...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Ann Arbor News

With Michigan football in CFP, broadcast duo set to sign off one last time

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — They both played football together at the University of Michigan, and in the coming days they will sign off together in spectacular fashion. Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf, the duo charged with beaming Wolverines football games into homes across the state over the radio, are calling it quits at the conclusion of the 2021 season, they revealed back in September.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin adds former RB as temporary coach for Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin is preparing to take on Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl as the Badgers could be without one of their main coaches. 247Sports reporter Evan Flood reported that running backs coach Gary Brown did not make the trip to Las Vegas with the team as he is reportedly dealing with a non-COVID-related health problem.
WISCONSIN STATE
AllTrojans

Holiday Bowl Canceled Following UCLA Football COVID-19 Concerns

The 2021 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, featuring the UCLA Bruins and NC State has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. UCLA Football released a statement on Dec. 28, stating that the team is "unable to participate in tonight's" game due to "COVID-19 protocols". The news comes hours before the scheduled kickoff time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
83K+
Followers
80K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy