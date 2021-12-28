What will air on FOX13 after Holiday Bowl cancellation

Virus Outbreak College Sports Football FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The Holiday Bowl became the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled when UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team, Tuesday, Dec.28, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File) (Roger Steinman)

Following the cancellation of the Holiday Bowl, which was supposed to air on FOX13, we need to tell you about a schedule change.

The UCLA and NC State game was supposed to start at 6:30 p.m. central.

But late this afternoon, UCLA said they cannot play because of COVID protocols.

