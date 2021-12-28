ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WATCH: Benefits of convalescent plasma

WBAY Green Bay
 17 hours ago

People are going back to the show. How the program will...

www.wbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

First COVID-19 death of young child in Wisconsin

"The number of certified, credentialed trainers in the area really is the minority, and the reason... is because nobody has to." Minorities, women, vets get help starting a business. Updated: 1 hours ago. Blueprint Green Bay is a free accelerator program through the Greater Green Bay Chamber. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES:...
WISCONSIN STATE
5 reasons to consider donating plasma today

(BPT) - Throughout the past year, you may have heard about plasma in terms of its potential use in treating COVID-19. However, for more than 80 years, plasma has been a lifeline for thousands of people who live with rare and chronic complex conditions. Plasma donations are critical in helping save lives because they are used to make life-sustaining medicine. Even with the global pandemic shedding light on the role of plasma in fighting disease, many people may not know how thousands around the country rely on plasma every day.
weisradio.com

Convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 sees renewed promise in study

(NEW YORK) — Medical researchers say there is renewed promise in reducing COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths by increasing the use of convalescent plasma treatments early on in a coronavirus infection. And some medical experts are pushing the federal government to allow more patients to receive the treatment, as lab-based...
Washington Post

Early use of convalescent plasma reduced hospitalizations, raising hopes for treating omicron variant, scientists say

Convalescent plasma may be another tool to help prevent coronavirus infections sparked by the omicron variant from turning severe if patients receive it soon after developing symptoms, according to data presented Tuesday. The treatment, which contains a bounty of disease-fighting antibodies, could expand doctors’ repertoire for fighting the now-dominant variant...
myfox28columbus.com

Donate Plasma And Help Save A Life

While blood donations are still needed more than ever, something that's less talked about — but equally important — is the critical need for plasma donations. Plasma — the golden liquid that normally makes up 55% of a person's blood — is used to treat people with serious diseases and conditions, like burn injury survivors, people with rare immunodeficiencies and people with certain types of cancer. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the plasma supply decreased by more than 20%, and the need for plasma donors has never been greater.
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Remembering a firefighter

Nicholas Kelley considers himself lucky for having a new arm.
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Bionic arm strong

Honoring the life of Stephen Smith.
WBAY Green Bay

Doctors share advice on setting COVID rules for family gatherings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A strong reminder from doctors in anticipation of this holiday weekend about how to set ground rules before Christmas or New Year’s Eve. “If you’re unvaccinated, or if you come from a family where not everyone is on the same page around getting vaccinated, I’d hate to tell you but the guidance is not much different than it was last year,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health chief quality officer, shared.
MedicalXpress

Early use of convalescent plasma may help outpatients with COVID-19 avoid hospitalization

The results of a nationwide, multicenter clinical trial led by Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health provides solid evidence for the use of plasma from convalescent patients—those who have recovered from the disease and whose blood contains antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19—as an early treatment. The researchers showed that convalescent plasma reduced the need for hospitalization by half for outpatients with COVID-19 who participated in the study.
WBAY Green Bay

Dr. Rai on how omicron is impacting COVID-19 treatments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monoclonal antibody treatments are in short supply when it comes to the omicron variant. “We have one that works OK against omicron, but it’s in very short supply,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea President and CEO. Dr. Rai discussed the impact omicron is...
WBAY Green Bay

UW Health, Bellin Health running hospitals at 100% capacity most days

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Both UW Health and Bellin Health are running at 100% capacity most days. Both health care systems are urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “When someone leaves our hospital, either gets discharged to go home or goes to stay at a care facility or unfortunately passes away, that’s when we can take another patient,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, the Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Physician at UW Health.
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
fox5ny.com

What is COVID toe?

NEW YORK - It's unclear how the skin changes are related to the coronavirus but it's a condition that is showing up in people, even if they've tested negative for COVID-19. Dr. Lindy Fox, a dermatologist, said her practice is seeing "many, many patients" with toes and fingers turning purple and pink, a symptom now being linked to COVID-19.
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
