WATCH: Benefits of convalescent plasma

(BPT) - Throughout the past year, you may have heard about plasma in terms of its potential use in treating COVID-19. However, for more than 80 years, plasma has been a lifeline for thousands of people who live with rare and chronic complex conditions. Plasma donations are critical in helping save lives because they are used to make life-sustaining medicine. Even with the global pandemic shedding light on the role of plasma in fighting disease, many people may not know how thousands around the country rely on plasma every day.

ADVOCACY ・ 12 DAYS AGO