ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

LLCHD COVID-19 Press Conference (12.28.2021)

1011now.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scott Young Hunger Solution Center is a...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

LLCHD News Conference: Coronavirus Update (12.21.2021)

Santa Claus made a special appearance last week in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Bryan Health. After four months as the Chief of the Lincoln Police Department, Teresa Ewins is going to ring in the new year with big changes to the department.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omicron surge not here, yet

The Scott Young Hunger Solution Center is a space that's almost two to three times larger than the current site. It's designed to increase efficiency and healthy options.
HEALTH SERVICES
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 press conference Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) Tuesday. Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of the Division of Public Health, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy