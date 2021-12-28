ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

WATCH: The movies are back

WBAY Green Bay
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are going back to the show. How the program will...

www.wbay.com

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
ABC4

Netflix shows and movies launching on December 1st

(ABC4) – The holidays are here. The weather is getting colder (for some parts of the world) and some people just want to watch Netflix and cuddle. With so many streaming platforms having hundreds of shows to scroll through, it can be hard to keep up when it comes to adding new shows to your […]
TV & VIDEOS
#The Movies#Covid#Arpa
Wired

The Best Holiday Movie Is the One You Want to Watch

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. The holidays, more than anything, are a time of traditions. Cookies, candles, cold-cocking relatives for disagreements over politics or sports. People come to expect these things each year. And there’s something else they’ve come to anticipate: movie marathons. Every family and friend group has their favorites—and they all argue about which is best. It’s fun; it’s exhausting.
MOVIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Mistletoe in Montana” Lifetime movie premiere

Mistletoe in Montana airs tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime; stream the premiere for free with a Philo subscription. Starring Melissa Joan Hart and Duane Henry, this new rugged romance brings holiday spirit from the bustling city to the expansive countryside. Mistletoe in Montana follows Merry, the owner of Paradise Ranch—and...
MONTANA STATE
click orlando

The ultimate guide for watching Christmas movies this month

It’s that time of year again: To watch all of the classic (and a few new) Christmas movies -- and given how 2021 has gone, we could all use a little holiday cheer, right?. Luckily for us, there are so many ways you can load up on all of the Christmas content this year.
MOVIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Movies at area theaters

(PG-13 for some sexual content, partial nudity, drug use and language; 2:11) 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father. Playing at AMC...
NFL
TechRadar

Forget the MCU, this is the multiverse movie you need to watch

Sometimes a movie comes along that we simply don't deserve – and this multiverse-spanning romp from the directors of Swiss Army Man (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert) could be it. Everything Everywhere All At Once is described as "an epic sci-fi/kung fu adventure" in which one woman is able to...
MOVIES
Glamour

7 TV Shows and Movies to Watch the Week of Christmas

It's Christmas week, which means you probably have some downtime. Here are all the TV shows and movies to watch to keep you in the holiday spirit (and keep you sane if you're with family). 'Tis the Season to be Merry: Read an official description, below. 8 p.m. ET on...
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

The Best Nicholas Hoult Movies And How To Watch Them

Recently, I’ve become obsessed with a little Hulu original show called The Great. From the start, I’ve loved The Great cast, its humor, its scenery, and so much more, but one of my favorite parts is the leading man, Nicholas Hoult, and his amazing acting ability as (former) Emperor Peter of Russia.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

50 of the Best Movies on Disney+ to Watch Right Now

Even though it's one of the newer streaming platforms, Disney+ has quickly proven to be one of the best. A big part of the reason why is that not only does it have more than 7,000 television episodes for viewers, it's also home to over 500 movie titles from brands like Disney, Pixar and Marvel – just to name a few. With a library that massive, it might be a bit overwhelming when deciding what you should watch during your next family movie night. That's where our list of the best movies on Disney+ comes in.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Joy For Christmas’ GAC Family Movie Online

Cindy Busby and Sam Page star in the next GAC Family all-new holiday 2021 movie Joy For Christmas. They play a publicist and sports star, respectively, that must come together to save a charity. The Joy For Christmas premiere date and time is Sunday, December 19th at 8/7c exclusively on...
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2021

Even in the face of a lingering global pandemic, Netflix manages to churn out a ton of movies. With entries in nearly every genre — comedy, drama, horror, musical, and sci-fi, for starters — there really is something for everyone. But then there are some movies that aren’t really for anyone. Why is that? Because they’re not very good.
TV & VIDEOS
WBAY Green Bay

Theaters asking for patience as crowds flock to the movies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve gone to see a movie during the holidays, or still plan to, you’re not alone. Thanks to movies like Spider-Man, Sing 2 and American Underdog, crowds at local movie theaters are starting to resemble pre-pandemic ones. “You know I think we’re...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Remembering a firefighter

Nicholas Kelley considers himself lucky for having a new arm.
HEALTH

