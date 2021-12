STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s been a long decade, but no matter what Stephanie Prendergast has been through, she still found the time to give back to those in need. Pajamas for Pals collects new clothing year-round – including the obvious pajamas – and distributes them to people down on their luck and in need, including domestic violence shelters, individuals with disabilities, Seamen’s Society for Children and Families and the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS).

