On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced the re-signing of quarterback Kyle Sloter as the team deals with Sean Mannion on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. After spending the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Kyle Sloter was expected by some to compete for the No. 2 job behind Kirk Cousins in 2019. For various reasons, however, that didn’t end up happening for Sloter, and the Vikings actually released him as part of their final cuts before the 2019 regular season.

