ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Bankrupt Boris Becker gets his Boom Boom back as his company starts making money again

By Richard Eden
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 hours ago

Boris Becker shocked the world by winning the first of his three Wimbledon singles trophies as an unseeded 17-year-old in 1985.

And the former tennis star is still springing surprises at the age of 54.

I can reveal that Becker, who was declared bankrupt in 2017, could be about to make the most unlikely comeback of all. His company, BB Private Office, has finally started making money again to help clear his debts, returning a £461,000 pre-tax profit for the year to March. This compares with a £136,000 loss the previous year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsbFF_0dXlm26B00
Tennis legend Boris Becker, pictured with Lilian de Carvalho, left, made more than £400,000 over the past year, after being declared bankrupt in 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnt39_0dXlm26B00
Becker suffered financial problems despite being the youngest men's Wimbledon Champion 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWN4b_0dXlm26B00
The German BBC commentator is required to reside at his £5 million Battersea penthouse, and inform the Insolvency Service before travelling abroad. He was also forced to auction off his prized trophies and memorabilia, which raised a total of £680,000

His funds could be boosted even further thanks to a television show about his colourful life that is in the works, as I revealed in my column earlier this year.

Although Becker was made hugely wealthy after becoming the youngest Wimbledon men’s singles champion, he blew through tens of millions of pounds and has since had his life restricted as he pays off his debts.

The German BBC commentator is required to reside at his £5 million Battersea penthouse, and inform the Insolvency Service before travelling abroad. He was also forced to auction off his prized trophies and memorabilia, which raised a total of £680,000.

However, despite this, he seems to be in high spirits, and was pictured cavorting this week with his glamorous younger girlfriend, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, on a beach in Dubai.

Becker’s private company was set up in 2012 and has been controlled by Mark Ford, one of his trustees in bankruptcy, since October 2017.

After rancorous divorces, bankruptcy and a child conceived with a Russian waitress on the stairs of a Mayfair restaurant, it seems that Boris Becker’s personal affairs are finally starting to settle down.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

£5m a year on holidays and £14m for jewellery – unpacking Britain’s biggest divorce settlement

The bitter and acrimonious divorce between the Jordanian princess and the ruler of Dubai has offered an astonishing insight into the lives of super-rich royals. For the past few months, Mr Justice Philip Moor has listened as eye-watering sums of money have been fought over as part of the multi-million pound settlement meant to secure a “clean break” between Princess Haya and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
FIFA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
Washington Post

Dubai princess gets record $720 million divorce payout

LONDON — A British judge on Tuesday shed light on the lavish lifestyle of Dubai’s ruling family by awarding a record-breaking settlement worth in excess of $720 million to a princess in her custody battle with the ruler of the emirate. The settlement concludes a long-running and acrimonious...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eden#Making Money#Bankruptcies#Bankrupt Boris Becker#Bb Private Office#German#The Insolvency Service#Russian
Computer Weekly

Which? tells banks to stop rushing branch closures

Which? is calling for a pause in bank branch closures amid fears that people could be left without easy access to cash and services. Analysis from the consumer rights organisation has revealed that since the beginning of 2015, banks and building societies have closed or scheduled the closure of 4,734 branches in the UK.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Six financial events that could change your life in 2022

What economic factors could change your life in 2022? We are always told that financial planning is the key to long-term stability, but what about events outside our control?Is there anything we can do to avoid being adversely affected by such factors – or use them to help make us wealthier over the next 12 months?While no one knows for sure exactly what the new year will bring, here we highlight a few possibilities and the effect they may have on our finances.New Covid-19 variantsThe number one cause of uncertainty over the coming year is likely to be new variants...
BUSINESS
The Independent

How to get ahead in the race to save cash

Many of us will start 2022 wanting to turn over a new leaf financially but however well-intentioned, we might struggle to stick to new year resolutions – in fact, a study by Hargreaves Lansdown shows nine out of 10 resolutions are destined for failure.This year, it’s going to be even more important to start on a strong footing, with warnings over massive hikes in energy bills on the horizon as well as all those Christmas money hangovers to deal with. A raft of data shows last week was the culmination of a financial blow out of epic proportions – fuelled...
LOTTERY
The Independent

6 financial mistakes to avoid in 2022

We all make financial mistakes but some can be more expensive than others.Research from Hargreaves Lansdown shows that we’re kicking ourselves for failing to save enough for the future.The biggest financial regret, mentioned by one person in six, was not having started saving earlier.Meanwhile, almost one in 10, says their biggest financial mistake was not having started a pension sooner and more than one in 20 regrets not putting more into their pension.Here are six financial mistakes that could cost you dearly and how you can avoid them:1 Passing up free pension cashConsider increasing your pension contributions or you could...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Nearly half of FTSE 350 firms now have BAME directors

The number of FTSE 350 companies with a director of colour has jumped 108% over the past year, as companies face greater pressure to increase diversity across top leadership roles. The increase means that 123 of the largest listed firms now have a black, Asian or minority ethnic director (BAME)...
BUSINESS
atlanticcitynews.net

Should i Rent a Luxury car in Dubai?

Dubai is one of the leading cities worldwide and the Middle East's shopping, commercial, business, and investment capital. The city presents fascinating infrastructures globally, from the Dubai International Airport to the Dubai Mall. Dubai is also a prominent tourist destination and boasts some of the world's largest hotels, fantastic resorts, and stunning desert landscapes.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Lockdown savers ‘have spent around fifth of their cash pots on average’

People who managed to save some money during coronavirus lockdowns have now spent around a fifth of it typically, research suggests.Seven in 10 (71%) people said they had been able to put money aside during the pandemic amid fewer opportunities to spend, Paragon Bank found.The average amount people had saved during lockdowns was £1,216.But when asked what percentage of their pandemic savings people had now spent, the average amount was just over a fifth (21.5%) – equating to around £261 of lockdown savings having been spent.Some people had managed to hang onto their pandemic savings however.People should set long-term saving...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nearly half of banks’ branches ‘have been lost since 2015 or are set to shut’

Nearly half of banks’ branches have been lost since 2015 – or are scheduled for closure, according to Which?Vulnerable customers are being left at risk of being “cut adrift”, the consumer champion said after it analysed thousands of branches owned by many banks and building societies across the UK to gauge the scale of the shut-downs.Which? counted 4,735 branches – equating to 48% of the network analysed – which have already closed or been earmarked for closure since January 2015.The analysis was carried out for the PA news agency.Other recent research from Which? found there had been 736 bank branch...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Dubai Princess Wins 554 Million Pounds From Sheikh in UK Settlement

LONDON (Reuters) - Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has been ordered by the High Court in London to provide a British record of more than 554 million pounds ($733 million) to settle a custody battle with his ex-wife over their two children. The bulk of the massive award...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

276K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy