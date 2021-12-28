ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown agrees to secret settlement with his ex-wife after she sued him for 'leading a secret life of lies' and lavishing fortune on a string of mistresses

By Janon Fisher For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 hours ago

Dan Brown, author of the best selling thriller 'The Da Vinci Code' has settled a lawsuit with his ex-wife, after she sued him for leading a double life during their marriage and spending their money on four women he had affairs with - including her horse trainer.

Blythe Brown, 69, sued the author last year, a year after the couple finalized the divorce from their 21-year marriage in 2019. She accused him in a lawsuit of carrying out 'sordid extra-marital affairs' and of 'secretly plundering significant sums of their marital assets.'

The details of the settlement have not been made public. The author, who was worth an estimated $160 million at the time of his divorce, counter-sued for slander and libel anyway, claiming her charges were a work of fiction.

After the lawsuit became public in 2020, the 53-year-old writer initially was worried that the accusations would sink his career, but his publisher told him it would help his sales.

'Are you kidding? Everyone thinks you’re the most boring guy in the world… multiple affairs with beautiful women, finally there’s a story!' the publisher told him, according to the Sunday Times.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday in August 2020, Brown said his ex-wife's claims were baseless.

'She was throwing everything at the wall, hoping something would stick. We both know why she was upset and she had a right to be, but we were lonely and we looked for fulfilment in other places.'

But there was some truth to her claims. Brown admitted to having affairs with a 30-year-old Dutch horse trainer, Judith Pietersen, whom Blythe had hired look after her own prized show ponies.

The author told the Mail on Sunday last year that the affair started after his marriage was essentially over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kGdn_0dXlm0Kj00
Dan Brown and his ex-wife Blythe at The Da Vinci Code party on the 59th International Cannes Film Festival in 2006
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xpwpz_0dXlm0Kj00
Brown admitted to having affairs with a 30-year-old Dutch horse trainer, Judith Pietersen, whom Blythe had hired look after her own prized show ponies 

And he did spend lavishly, giving Pietersen a $350,000 Fresian horse called LimiTed Edition as a present.

In his defense, Brown said that his ex-wife has 10 world class horses of her own, and only outed him because she wanted the animal for her self 'in order to inflict pain on the woman whom her ex-husband loved.'

'We're very much together and very happy,' Brown told the Mail on Sunday last year.

His ex-wife got plenty, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lck39_0dXlm0Kj00
The Da Vinci Code, published in 2003, was Brown's fourth novel

'I gave Blythe half of everything I'd ever earned and more on top of that,' he said.

Blythe, who is a songwriter, also claimed that she came up with the original premise for the author's runaway best seller, 'The Da Vinci Code' which has sold more than 80 million copies worldwide and was turned into a blockbuster movie starring Tom Hanks that grossed $758 million at the Box Office.

In fact, during a 2006 trial against the publisher of the 'The Da Vinci Code,' the court heard testimony that Blythe was an essential contributor to the thriller.

The book, in which a professor uncovers the secret that Jesus was married to Mary Magdalene and had children, launched his career and sparked the ire of the Vatican.

The ex-wife also claimed that he hid future project ideas from her, like a children's book, that she claimed were worth millions.

'Blythe Brown and Dan Brown have reached an amicable resolution of their disagreements, and will have no further comment,' Blythe Brown's attorney Harvey Wolkoff said. 'They request that their desire for privacy and closure be respected.'

No further details on the settlement were provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNY6F_0dXlm0Kj00
In his first interview since July's sensational lawsuit, the American author reveals that he is countersuing Blythe (pictured), his wife of 21 years, in part for libel and slander, saying her claims are so far-fetched they belong in a novel

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday in August 2020, the author revealed that he was countersuing Blythe, his wife of 21 years, in part for libel and slander, saying her claims are so far-fetched they belong in a novel.

'I'm not going to disparage my former wife like she has me. But the lawsuit was written with no regard for the truth.

'She received half of everything [in the divorce, which was finalised in December], more than half of everything, actually, and I'm shocked that she's coming back for more and I completely dispute her account of what happened. It's all been pretty sobering.'

He alleged in his counter-claim that their marriage had become 'increasingly dysfunctional' and that the beginning of the end came in 2004 after the vast influx of wealth following the publication of The Da Vinci Code the previous year.

Also, far from being 'a devoted wife and an innocent victim', Brown says she 'engaged in conduct that caused the marriage to be one in name only' by the end of 2014.

In one instance he claims that after giving a speech in New York in 2013, he was told by his wife: 'It turns my stomach to watch you on stage. I no longer recognize who you are.'

He says she also regularly mocked his love of exercise and fitness, calling it 'vain and shallow'.

And when his mother was dying in June 2017 after a long battle with cancer, he says Blythe left him alone while she holidayed with companions in the Caribbean.

Tellingly, the intimate side of their relationship apparently ended in December 2014, after which both sought to fill the void in their lives and find solace in different ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBdPL_0dXlm0Kj00
It was Brown's relationship with their Dutch horse trainer, Pietersen, which appears to have rankled the most. While reluctant to talk in depth about his Dutch lover, Brown says: 'We're very much together and very happy'

For Blythe, that meant spending increasing amounts of time and money on equestrianism (she allegedly spent more than $10million on her horse hobby during their marriage). For Brown, it involved dating.

'Our marriage was really over a long time ago. We just went our separate ways,' he said.

'We were great for a long time together, but we just evolved separately, which people do. I'm just sorry that we couldn't part ways with love and that it turned into this.

'It's sad, but I was deeply hurt by it.' He insists he 'tried very hard to make this marriage work'.

To that end, he took up riding lessons for a year, hoping that a shared interest might close the 'growing chasm' between them. 'I wanted to go to marriage counselling and I asked many times, but she refused.'

It was Brown's relationship with their Dutch horse trainer, Pietersen, which appears to have rankled the most.

While reluctant to talk in depth about his Dutch lover, Brown says: 'We're very much together and very happy.'

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Now We’ll Never Know If Dan Brown Was Living a Secret Life With a Horse Trainer

In a mystery more puzzling than The Da Vinci Code or The Lost Symbol, the world will never know whether or not Dan Brown “led a secret life” involving “unlawful” behavior and a sordid affair with a horse trainer. Like Jesus and Mary Magdalene, the true story of Dan Brown and the horse trainer will remain a secret lost to time. The Angels and Demons author has settled a lawsuit filed in 2020 by his ex-wife, Blythe Brown, in which she alleged that he had a secret life involving several affairs while they were married, according to the Associated Press. It also alleged that Brown was secretly paying for gifts to an “unnamed horse trainer.” Furthermore, Brown’s ex-wife claimed credit for inspiring his work, including coming up with the premise for The Da Vinci Code, and that Brown stole ideas for future projects from her.
ANIMALS
The Independent

'Da Vinci Code' author settles lawsuit alleging secret life

“The Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown and his ex-wife have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which she alleged he led a secret life during their marriage that included several affairs. The couple agreed to voluntary dismiss the lawsuit and “any and all claims and counterclaims in this matter," according to court papers filed Monday in a New Hampshire court.“Blythe Brown and Dan Brown have reached an amicable resolution of their disagreements, and will have no further comment,” Blythe Brown's attorney Harvey Wolkoff said in a statement. "They request that their desire for privacy and closure be respected.”No...
ENTERTAINMENT
luxurylaunches.com

Her $135M mansion is more expensive than Bill Gates’ home – The crazy-rich lifestyle of disgraced billionaire Elizabeth Holmes – The 37-yr-old Theranos founder once spent $100k on a conference table.

From podcasts to books and documentaries, Elizabeth Holmes and her ability to con the cleverest in Silicon Valley has led to a cultlike obsession with the scorned businesswoman, currently on trial for nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud. The 37-year-old’s once-lauded blood-testing start-up...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brown
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Jesus
Person
Tom Hanks
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistresses#Ex Wife#The Da Vinci Code#The Sunday Times#Dutch#Fresian
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Rolling Stone

Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Dr. Dre Throws ‘Divorced AF’ Party After $1 Billion Legal Battle With Ex-Wife Nicole Young

Dr. Dre celebrated his divorce from Nicole Young with balloons that read, ‘Divorced AF.’. Dr. Dre commemorated his divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young with balloons. The rapper, born Andre Young, 56, had a photo of himself taken in front of large, silver balloons that read, “Divorced AF,” per an Instagram post shared by Breyon Prescott on Thursday, Dec. 9.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Page Six

Jean-Marc Vallée cause of death revealed

New details have emerged about “Dallas Buyers Club” filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée’s unexpected passing. The 58-year-old director is believed to have died from a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City over Christmas, sources told Deadline. The “Big Little Lies” filmmaker was prepping to host guests...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

276K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy