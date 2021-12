The Jacksonville Jaguars have had quite the season. Head coach Urban Meyer made history for a coaching stint that went down in flames faster than anyone could have anticipated. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was expected to struggle but it’s been hard to see how he can grow in this environment. Owner Shad Khan hemmed and hawed all season long about the state of the franchise and, after finally firing Meyer, tried to rewrite the script on how it all happened in order to save face (and financials). Meanwhile, plenty of current players and former players have had a lot to say about the state of things over there.

