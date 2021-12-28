ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Huntsman (HUN) to Conduct a Strategic Review of its Textile Effects Division, Including a Potential Sale

StreetInsider.com
 18 hours ago

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) made an announcement today, according to which...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Rezolve to go Public Via Merger with Armada Acquisition Corp. I (AACIU) in $2B Deal

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rezolve, a leader in mobile commerce and engagement, announced today that it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: AACI) (“Armada”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company’s shares are expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “ZONE”.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Announces Decision to Discontinue Pursuit of IPO to Separate Specialty Commercial Business

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hallmark”), a property and casualty insurance company comprised of three business segments (Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal), today announced that it is no longer actively pursuing the previously announced separation of its Specialty Commercial business segment. As a result, the Company does not intend to proceed with the previously announced initial public offering of the specialty commercial business.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) PT Raised to $32 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mike Cikos raised the price target on Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) to $32.00 (from $29.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textile#Hun#Streetinsider Com Premium
ICIS Chemical Business

US Huntsman considers selling Textile Effects division

HOUSTON (ICIS)–Huntsman is considering selling its Textile Effects division as part of a strategic review of the business, the US-based polyurethane and epoxy-resins producer said on Tuesday. Huntsman will start the review early in the first quarter of 2022, the company said. The division is based in Singapore. Huntsman...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pardes to Go Public Via Merger with FS Development Corp. II (FSII)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In advance of the shareholder vote for the business combination between FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: FSII) and Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (“Pardes”), the CEOs of both companies are sharing their thoughts on the COVID-19 public health emergency and how they expect the combined company to play an important role in addressing one of the biggest health crises of our time.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Assumes VBI Vaccines (VBIV) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumes coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Sidoti Starts Co-Diagnostics (CODX) at Buy

Sidoti analyst James Sidoti initiates coverage on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Digital Ally (DGLY) Issues 2021 Year-End Patent Review

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), today announced its 2021 year-end patent review. These issued patents demonstrate the Company’s commitment to engineering innovative evidence capturing and safety technology for law enforcement, first responders and commercial fleets. In...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cadre Holdings (CDRE) Acquires Radar Leather Division S.r.l.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) ("Cadre" or "the Company"), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the stock of Radar Leather Division S.r.l. ("Radar") from the leadership team of Pietro and Paolo Pellegrini. Pietro Pellegrini, CEO of Radar, and Paolo Pellegrini, Vice President of Radar, will remain with the business and partner with the team at Cadre to further grow and develop the business alongside Cadre's wholly owned subsidiary, Safariland LLC.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Issues Updates on BASF Supply Arrangement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN), a technology leader in sustainability solutions, provided an update on the termination of its supply arrangement with BASF Polyurethanes ("BASF"), which was previously disclosed in Aspen's Form 10-Q filed November 4, 2021 and updated in a Form 8-K filing by the Company dated December 27, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Senti Bio to go Public Via Merger with Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Senti Biosciences, Inc. (“Senti Bio”), a leading Gene Circuit company, and Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Nasdaq: DYNS) ("Dynamics"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Omid Farokhzad, MD, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, and Mostafa Ronaghi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement to create a public company focused on Gene Circuit-engineered cell and gene therapies. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Senti Biosciences, Inc. ("the Company") and will be led by Tim Lu, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Senti Bio. The Company plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Dr. Farokhzad, who is currently serving as CEO and Chair of Seer, and David Epstein, Dynamics board member and former CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, will be joining the Senti Bio Board of Directors upon closing of the transaction.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Applied UV (AUVI) Prices 2.67M Share Offering at $3/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI)(NASDAQ: AUVIP) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an industry leader in air and surface pathogen elimination technology, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,666,667 shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 400,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about December 31, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

JD.com (JD) Enters $2B Green Loan Facility

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. JD.com, Inc.(Nasdaq: JD), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it has entered into a five-year US$2.0 billion unsecured term and revolving loan facility with five lead arrangers. This loan facility is the Company’s first green loan facility. The term and revolving loans under this facility are priced at 85 basis points over LIBOR. The Company intends to use the proceeds from this loan facility to (i) finance or refinance in whole or in part, one or more of its new or existing eligible green projects and/or (ii) general corporate purposes. This loan facility remains subject to the final registration with the applicable regulatory authority in China.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Gold79 Announces Agreement for Investor Awareness Campaign with INN

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor relations services for the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. Under the terms of the contract for this advertising and investor awareness campaign INN will provide various digital media advertising and related services to increase public awareness of the Company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Scienjoy Holding (SJ) Acquires Hongle.tv for $43.8M, Expands NFT Business Scope

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Scienjoy Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, today announced that it has entered into an equity acquisition framework agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% equity interest in Beijing Weiliantong Tech Co., Ltd ("Weiliantong"), which holds Hongle.tv, and 100% equity interest in Golden Shield Enterprises Limited ("Golden Shield"), which holds the NFT business for a total consideration of RMB280 million (approximately US$43.8 million). The objective of the Agreement is to support the Company's strategic growth initiative of acquiring the top-tier online live streaming platform Hongle.tv and expanding NFT business scope.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Andersons, Inc. For: Dec 28 Filed by: Bowe Patrick E.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares rose 15.7% to $2.13 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Addvantage Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 10.5 million, which is 16823.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy