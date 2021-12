The 2021 Ohio State football season did not end the way that the Buckeyes faithful may have hoped for. The expectation is to be in the College Football Playoff every year at Ohio State. However, Ohio State fell to their arch-rival Michigan in the last game of the season to remove them from the CFP conversation. It was a tough way to wrap up what was still a great 10-2 season for the Buckeyes. However, the Ohio State Marching Band got some holiday cheer from Tom Cruise who surprised the band with swag and a movie screen with the actor himself in the spring.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO