A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 13. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with various labor unions. The council will then hear a progress report on the city's Sustainability/Climate Action Plan, consider giving city employees a three-day "appreciation leave," consider approving a 3% salary increase for City Manager Ed Shikada and City Attorney Molly Stump, and discuss plans for resuming in-person meetings for city boards and commissions. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO