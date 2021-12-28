ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin basketball rises in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

 15 hours ago
Despite not playing for nearly two weeks, the Wisconsin Badgers moved up one spot to No. 23 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Outside of the Badgers, the Big Ten did not move much in the latest poll as both Michigan State and Purdue remained level at No. 10 and No. 3. The only other Big Ten team to move was Ohio State that rose one spot to No. 12.

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll top 10 for this includes Baylor(1), Duke(2), Purdue(3), Gonzaga(4), UCLA(5), Kansas(6), Arizona(7), Iowa State(8), Southern California(9) and Michigan State(10).

The Wisconsin Badgers will face off next at home against the Illinois State Redbirds on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CST.

