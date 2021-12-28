ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID CATASTROPHE: Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Now 21 Percent

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Palm Beach County is now 21 percent — a stunning number released by the CDC earlier Tuesday. With that number comes the revelation that 11,812 new COVID-19 cases have been logged in PBC over just 7 days, while 309 people have been admitted to Palm Beach County hospitals during the past week for COVID-19 treatment.

The numbers represent a 395 percent increase in cases over a week, with a 9.7 percent jump in positivity. Also concerning: the CDC reports just 66 percent of those eligible for a vaccine in Palm Beach County are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 2,198 adults and 94 children under age 18 are hospitalized now for COVID-19. At least 27 people died in a Florida hospital, from COVID-19, on Monday.

It is COVID, and not the flu, that is sickening Florida. The United States Department of Health and Human Services reports that no one died in a Florida hospital on Monday from the flu, while 53 people are hospitalized for the flu in the state.

