ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why Did Madonna Just Send A Public Warning To Tory Lanez?

By L.C.
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Madonna clearly isn't the pop star to mess with, and she's proving just that by sending a public warning to R&B singer Tory Lanez. The warning comes in the midst of Lanez's legal troubles as the singer continues the trial allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Back in October...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Tory Lanez Shouted ‘Dance B—h!’ at Megan Thee Stallion Before Shooting Her, Detective Testifies

The trial against Tory Lanez began Tuesday (Dec. 14) with an illuminating preliminary hearing on the events of the night he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion. According to a report by Rolling Stone, the prosecution laid out its case that the “Lady of Namek” rapper — whose legal name is Daystar Peterson — fired a semiautomatic gun at the fellow hip-hop star’s feet in the early morning of July 12, 2020, with one detective testifying that Lanez shouted “Dance b—h!” before he fired.
THEATER & DANCE
thesource.com

LeBron James Shows Some Instagram Love to Tory Lanez’s New Album

Tory Lanez has been receiving a lot of great reviews since the release of his 80’s style album Alone at Prom. Singles such as ‘Lady of Namek’ and ’87 Stingray’ created hype and anticipation for the album and shows how much of a versatile musician Tory Lanez is. The new album even caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James.
MUSIC
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Recorded Jail Call to Her Friend – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):. Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Madonna
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Club 93.7

Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Lays Out Defense Against Megan Thee Stallion

Following Tory Lanez's appearance in court this week for his preliminary hearing in his case for the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion last summer, Tory's attorney is sharing details being used in his defense. A rep for the Toronto rapper-crooner, born Daystar Peterson, shared a statement from his attorney, Shawn...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Madonna hits out at 50 Cent for “fake apology”

Madonna has responded to 50 Cent‘s recent apology over remarks he made about her on social media. Last month (November 25), Madonna posted a series of images to Instagram of herself in lingerie lying on and under a bed. 50 then reposted one image with the caption: “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Houston Rapper
Mic

Tory Lanez better get his story straight soon

Tory Lanez is going to need to get his story straight soon. During a preliminary hearing earlier today in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, a Los Angeles Police Department detective testified that Lanez shouted “dance, bitch, dance” while allegedly firing gunshots at Megan’s feet, injuring her in the process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Megan Thee Stallion criticises media response to Tory Lanez shooting trial

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out against the media’s coverage of the Tory Lanez trial regarding her alleged shooting last summer. The Houston rapper – real name Megan Pete – was shot in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020. She subsequently claimed that Lanez was the person who had fired at her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rapradar.com

Video: Tory Lanez “Enchanting Waterfall”

Tory Lanez brings the thrills as Ashton Rain in the latest music video off his ’80s-inspired album, Alone At Prom. Inspired by Michael Jackson’s icon “Thriller” video, the retro clip follows Ashton on a night out with his high school sweetheart, Diandra Edwards. Despite him morphing into a wolf, the couple continue fun-filled date before she too transforms into a wolf.
MUSIC
uticaphoenix.net

Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez On Instagram For Illegal Use

Madonna accuses Tory Lanez of copying “Into The Groove” in his latest track “Pluto’s Last Comet”. The pop star took to Lanez Instagram comment section to let him that he should check his messages for the illegal usage of her song get into the groove. Check out a sample taste of both songs to see […]
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Madonna Comments On Tory Lanez’s Alleged Illegal Use Of “Into The Groove” On “Pluto’s Last Comet”

Notorious Queen of Pop, Madonna, has once again taken time to call out another artist for their behavior. This time, she calls out Tory Lanez, the rapper most known for shooting Meg The Stallion in the foot, on his latest release “Pluto’s Last Comet” for sampling her own hit “Into the Groove” without any credit. Madonna took the liberty of calling him out on social media through commenting on one of his recent posts on Instagram, which is oddly out of character since she has repeatedly called out other celebrities in their own dedicated posts directly addressed to them. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” is what she commented on his posts. Lanez has yet to comment on the accusation. While Into the Groove was released in 1984 and all its 80’s upbeat magic, Lanez’s song sounds similar to the former on the first second and more apparent as the vocals begin. Listen to the two songs below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez for Using “Into the Groove” Without Permission

Madonna called out Canadian rapper Tory Lanez for using her 1985 hit “Into the Groove” without permission on his recent single “Pluto’s Last Comet.”. Leaving a message on Lanez’s Instagram post, Madonna hinted that she initially tried to message the artist privately about the matter before reaching out on the more public forum. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” wrote Madonna.
MUSIC
Billboard

5 Artists Jay-Z Should Do a ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against

When it comes to a potential Verzuz battle, Jay-Z has made it crystal clear that he considers himself untouchable. “Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. There’s not a shot,” the rapper bragged during a surprise appearance on Alicia Keys’ Twitter Spaces discussion Tuesday (Dec. 21) with Rob Markman of Genius.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

New Video: Tory Lanez – ‘Enchanted Waterfall’

Tory Lanez put out his Alone At Prom album last week to a mixed reception. It’s not that those that heard the album didn’t like it, just that the reception to Tory these days is mixed and rightfully so. Fans are split due to the Megan Thee Stallion incident, the case for which is still ongoing. Just recently, he was ordered to stand trial.
MUSIC
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy