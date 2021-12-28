ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DMC Global closes on controlling share of Arcadia Inc.

By Lucas High
broomfieldenterprise.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOilfield services provider DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) has closed on a deal to acquire a 60% controlling stake in architectural building product supplier Arcadia Inc. The deal, which was completed last week, is worth $282.5...

www.broomfieldenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Encompass Health spikes on merger push by Jana Partners

Encompass Health (EHC +2.3%) shares gained after Reuters reported that Jana Partners was pushing for a potential merger for the company's home health and hospice business. The activist investment firm wants the company to re-engage the interested parties for the plan before moving ahead with a spin-off of the unit, the news agency reported quoting the sources familiar with the matter on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
broomfieldenterprise.com

DMC Global buys architectural building product supplier for more than $280M

Oilfield services provider DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) will acquire a 60% controlling stake in architectural building product supplier Arcadia Inc. for $282.5 million in cash and DMC stock. Closing is expected later this month, with DMC set to acquire the remaining 40% interest in Arcadia through a three-year put-and-call...
BUSINESS
ftnnews.com

Global DMC Partners Expands European Network with New Dutch Partner

The premier global resource for virtual, hybrid and in-person events, Global DMC Partners (GDP), announced its newest partner - Oranje DMC, serving the Netherlands and Belgium. Passionate about sharing the best of the travel world, they have executed innovative events, from cocktails on a river boat to gala dinners in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmc Global Inc#Arcadia Inc#Bizwest Media Llc
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SmartStop Asset Management Completes Successful Liquidity Event for DST Investors, Delivers 143% Total Return

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Asset Management ("SmartStop") affiliate Strategic 1031 Properties announced today the sale of the Class A student housing property, YOUnion@Reno, located in Reno, Nevada. SmartStop, through its subsidiary that serves as asset manager, facilitated the sale of the property on behalf of Reno Student Housing DST, a Delaware statutory trust that is one of SmartStop's investment programs.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund Struggles to Match Market

The Ark Innovation ETF has eased 0.4% over the past five days, while the S&P 500 index has climbed 3%. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is missing out on the year-end stock rally, as the investment darling’s disruptive technology companies lag the overall market. The flagship Ark Innovation...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Connected Sensors Market Share Research Report 2022 Research Segments & Revenues Described By || IBM, Bosch, Google Inc.

Global Connected Sensors market looks into a report for investigation of the Connected Sensors marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Connected Sensors market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Connected Sensors industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Connected Sensors market players.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

American Tower leases cell towers to telecommunications companies. Autodesk is a software company that serves infrastructure companies. One of the biggest political news stories in the United States this year was the passing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The huge spending plan will allocate $550 billion over the next five years to help fix some of America's aging infrastructure and provide a tailwind for new industries like renewable energy and 5G. With a steady stream of government spending coming down the line, plenty of stocks will benefit from an increase in infrastructure investment around the country.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

DMC Global: Pricing Hikes Will Take Effect Gradually

BOOM has increased pricing in the DynaEnergetics segment twice this year, which will help expand operating margin in 2022. DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) holds a significant market share in the perforating gun market. However, competition from the smaller assembled product suppliers has kept its pricing power at bay. DynaEnergetics' international sales and energy products business decelerated in Q3, while metal plate deliveries in the NobleClad business were delayed. Nonetheless, the industry environment has improved significantly in 2H 2021, which encouraged the company's management to execute price increases during the year.
MARKETS
94.9 KYSS FM

After 53 Years, Reputable Missoula Business is Closing Soon

For over a half-century, a locally-owned store successfully defied conventional wisdom when it came to location, product exclusivity and competition. Montana Tool is not your typical 21st century tool and hardware store. Like the old-school ma and pa neighborhood grocery, its modest and charming appearance recalls images of a simpler time, before big box stores and large hardware chains dotted the landscape.
MISSOULA, MT
MarketRealist

Overvalued Stocks To Steer Clear of in the New Year

The S&P 500 looks set to close high this year, ending with double-digit returns, and market valuations are running above historical averages. However, some of stocks look overvalued. Here are the three most overvalued stocks of 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Whereas there's no set yardstick for calling stocks overvalued,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy