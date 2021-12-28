DMC Global closes on controlling share of Arcadia Inc.

BOOM has increased pricing in the DynaEnergetics segment twice this year, which will help expand operating margin in 2022. DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) holds a significant market share in the perforating gun market. However, competition from the smaller assembled product suppliers has kept its pricing power at bay. DynaEnergetics' international sales and energy products business decelerated in Q3, while metal plate deliveries in the NobleClad business were delayed. Nonetheless, the industry environment has improved significantly in 2H 2021, which encouraged the company's management to execute price increases during the year.
Comments / 0