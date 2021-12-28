ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joanna Gaines Shared An Emotional Instagram Throwback

By Amanda Tarlton
Mashed
Mashed
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've turned on a TV in the last few years, there's a good chance you know who Joanna Gaines is. The mom of five — and Texas native — rose to home design and renovation fame with her show "Fixer Upper," which ran on HGTV from 2014 to 2017 and...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

Joanna Gaines Just Shared Photos of Her Christmas Trees, and We Love Them All

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a winter wonderland home for Christmas? Decorating the house with my mom and sister when I was younger kept the seasonal magic alive, but as we grew up, I felt it start to slip. That’s why my family slowly started getting together again for wine and Christmas decorating at my folks’ place. And, truthfully, it really has brought the magic back into my holiday mood.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Joanna Gaines Shares Thankful Message With Fans After Seeing Giant Magnolia Network Ad In Times Square

It’s been a long road to get here, but fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines who’ve been looking forward to seeing everything they have planned with their new channel, the Magnolia Network, will finally be able to see it launch fully early in 2022. Now that several years of work have come to fruition, Joanna Gaines has shared a very thankful message with her fans, after seeing a giant Magnolia Network ad in Times Square.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Taste Of Home

These Are Joanna Gaines’ Most-Loved Christmas Traditions

You watch Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, read about her family on her personal blog and copy her farmhouse chic decorating style. But do you know how Jo celebrates the holidays?. She recently shared her most-loved Christmas traditions in her magazine, Magnolia Journal. Here’s a sneak peek at what Joanna...
RECIPES
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo Wishes Offset Happy Birthday With Throwback Instagram Post

The lyrically potent third of the Migos trio Offset is now 30 years old. Offset turned the big 3-0 today (Dec. 14), and his cousin and Migos frontman Quavo shared a heartfelt happy birthday post for him accordingly. Posted to Instagram, with an evidently old picture of the duo, Quavo...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Gaines
Person
Joanna Gaines
Us Weekly

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Reveals Cable Debut Schedule

Welcome back to cable! Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing their Magnolia brand to the formerly named DIY Network, the pair announced on Tuesday, December 21. “It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” Chip, 47, and Joanna, 43, said in the official press release. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

Inside the Friendship Between HGTV Stars Erin and Ben Napier and Chip and Joanna Gaines

HGTV is creating long-lasting friendships! Erin Napier and Ben Napier have become one of the most popular couples on the network with their hit series, Home Town. The home renovation experts struck up a great friendship with Fixer Upper couple Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines. Though Chip and Joanna have moved on to start their own network, they still remain in touch with Erin and Ben.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Alex Guarnaschelli's Nostalgic Throwback

Alex Guarnaschelli has emerged as one of the top cooking personalities in America. According to the chef's website, Guarnaschelli now counts herself as an Iron Chef, has appeared on a variety of cooking shows, including "Chopped," as a judge, and has led Michelin-ranked restaurants across the world. While the personality has risen to stardom, she hasn't forgotten her roots and decided to show them off in a recent social media post.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Network#Television#Internship#Hgtv#Target#Magnolia Network
EatingWell

This Holiday Menu from Joanna Gaines Is Festive & Delicious

Whenever I'm looking for new ideas for the home or kitchen, I can always rely on Joanna Gaines. From copying her cozy look in the home to recreating recipes like cinnamon roll pancakes and fluffy biscuits, Gaines is an endless source of inspiration. And now, I've found the perfect holiday menu, courtesy of the Winter 2021 issue of Magnolia Journal.
RECIPES
Outsider.com

Joanna Gaines’ Christmas Present This Year Is Giving Her Major ’80s Flashback’

Christmas has already come and gone, Outsiders, if you can believe it. It’s an exciting time for kids all over the country to finally wake up and find out what Santa Claus delivered them after months and months of waiting. It is undoubtedly an exciting time. Those next few days after Christmas, though, is when even more fun takes place for the kids. This is a time when kids can try out and have fun with their new toys and gadgets. Sometimes, though, this can include the parents. Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines experienced that this week. Yes, Joanna Gaines’ Christmas present this year is giving her major ’80s flashback’.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
countryliving.com

Al Roker Shared Emotional News on Instagram and ‘Today’ Fans Are Showing Their Support

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, are beaming with pride. The Today show weather anchor and the ABC News correspondent can’t stop congratulating their son, Nick, on his latest accomplishment. After applying to colleges and patiently waiting to hear back, Nick received the email he’s been waiting for—he got accepted into college. But that’s not all, he was accepted into two different schools to continue his education.
INTERNET
Mashed

Mashed

78K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy