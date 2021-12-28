ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

COVID-19 hospitalizations in what state calls Finger Lakes region trending downward

 15 hours ago
Driven by an increase in the number of tests performed, COVID-19 case numbers have been increasing in recent weeks, but new figures show the number of COVID-related hospitalizations is on the way down.

WXXI News reports the hospitalization number has been declining over the past several weeks. The Monroe County Health Department reported Tuesday that in what the state considers the Finger Lakes region, which includes Monroe County, there were 489 COVID patients in hospitals, 123 of them in ICU beds. That number is well below the peak of about a thousand hospitalized patients at this time a year ago.

