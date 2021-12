Two weeks to go, and this zany NFL season is finally sorting itself out. Five of the seven NFC playoff spots have been secured, and three of the four divisions have been claimed after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys clinched Sunday. The AFC remains a cluster, with only the Kansas City Chiefs having clinched a playoff spot and 11 teams still .500 or better. Here is what to know.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO