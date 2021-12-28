ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle transfer target Wijnaldum ‘destined for Premier League return’ five months after leaving Liverpool for PSG

By Gary Stonehouse
 18 hours ago

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM is reportedly ‘destined for a Premier League return’ just five months after moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder headed to France on a free transfer in the summer after his Liverpool contract expired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YC1j_0dXljLxm00
Georgino Wijnaldum is wanted by Newcastle United in the January transfer window Credit: Getty

But the 31-year-old’s move to the Ligue 1 club has turned into a nightmare.

Wijnaldum even admitted earlier this season that he is not ‘completely happy’ at PSG.

And the Dutchman is open to a quick exit from the Parc des Princes after being restricted to just nine starts for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Tutto Mercato claim that he is ‘destined’ to come back to England once the transfer window re-opens.

And relegation strugglers Newcastle want Wijnaldum back at St James’ Park for a second stint, according to L'Equipe.

He originally moved to Newcastle from PSV in 2015.

He spent a season on Tyneside before Liverpool swooped to sign him a year later.

Wijnaldum enjoyed great success at Anfield and played 179 matches for them in the top-flight.

During that period he also helped Jurgen Klopp’s side to lift the Champions League in 2019.

And the following year he played a key role in Liverpool ending their long wait to win the Premier League.

