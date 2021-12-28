ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County corrections officer assaulted by inmate, seriously injured: I-Team

By Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 15 hours ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team learned a Cuyahoga County corrections officer was seriously injured Christmas Day after allegedly being assaulted by an inmate, who is already facing charges of shooting at officers.

The 42-year-old officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition and injuries are unknown.

“On Saturday, December 25, 2021, at approximately 1:43 p.m., a male corrections officer, 42, was physically assaulted by a male inmate, 25, in a housing unit in the county jail,” said Tyler Sinclair, Cuyahoga County spokesperson. “Additional corrections staff immediately responded, secured the inmate and provided medical assistance to the victim before he was transferred to the hospital for additional treatment. Matters like these are taken very seriously by the sheriff’s department as the safety of our staff is of utmost importance.”

A Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s department report does not state what happened or how the guard was injured.

“This type of incident only highlights the difficult circumstances our corrections staff faces every day,” said Sheriff Christopher Viland. “I want to thank them for their continued excellent service and express our continuing zero tolerance policy for acts of aggression of any type against our employees.”

The report states the alleged suspect is 25-year-old Shetrell Harris, of Rocky River. Harris was arrested in November for allegedly firing a shot at officers and the case is still pending.

Harris pleaded guilty in July 2020 of an attempted assault of a peace officer. He was sentenced to two years probation. His probation was terminated Nov. 19 and he was arrested four days later for allegedly shooting at officers.

County officials said no further details will be released at this time as an investigation is pending with the internal affairs unit of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

The report will be submitted to the county prosecutor’s office for consideration of criminal charges once it is finished.

Comments / 9

Barbara Cartwright
12h ago

Don't try to be "down" with them. They ARE people ... yes. But they are people who don't respect the law. THAT'S WHY THEY'RE IN THE JOINT...KEEP THAT IN MIND.

Reply
3
Savannah Smo
13h ago

Oh my no way!!! If they wasn't in there acting like animals this wouldn't have happened. Maybe the correction officer didn't give them their fix..GUARDS STOP GIVING INMATES DRUGS...

Reply(3)
4
 

