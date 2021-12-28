ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tye Sheridan’s Quiet Stardom

 17 hours ago
Elkhart, Texas, is a town of roughly 1,300 people that sits about 10 miles down the highway from the relative metropolis of Palestine (pop. 17,989). This is 100 miles due East of Waco, deep into what Tye Sheridan, who has quickly become Elkhart’s most famous export, calls the state’s “piney region.”...

Primetimer

Taylor Sheridan's small-screen dominance is stunning, a decade after he began screenwriting as a working actor

"For both Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone universe, 1883 is just the beginning," Alison Herman says of Sheridan. " A second spinoff, 6666, will center on a real-life ranch in Texas, while Mayor of Kingstown, another Sheridan cocreation, debuted earlier this fall on Paramount+. (An ensemble show about a Michigan town bound up in mass incarceration, Kingstown has no narrative overlap with Yellowstone.) Sheridan has also teamed with Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter for Kansas City, a starring vehicle for Sylvester Stallone, and is producing Land Man, an adaptation of a narrative podcast about the West Texas oil industry. Like Kingstown and 1883, both series will air on Paramount+, part of Sheridan’s lucrative overall deal with ViacomCBS. He’s even dipped his toe into unscripted programming, producing a docuseries called The Last Cowboy that’s set to move from the depleted Paramount Network to CMT. It’s an impressive portfolio for any showrunner, let alone someone who didn’t start writing screenplays until they were 40 years old. Sheridan is one of those Hollywood types whose life story feels like movie material in its own right. After growing up on a ranch and flunking out of Texas State University, a Hollywood talent scout spotted Sheridan in Austin, leading to two decades of work as a journeyman actor in LA. (His Fairfax-area fourplex was once also home to Michael Mann.) While renegotiating his contract for Sons of Anarchy, Sheridan had an epiphany: He didn’t want to raise his newborn son in a cramped apartment on an unsteady income. So he quit acting, maxed out his wife’s credit card on a copy of Final Draft, and got to work on Sicario, his first-ever script. For a while, features were Sheridan’s bread and butter. His sophomore effort, Hell or High Water—the story of two brothers who rob banks in the wake of the subprime mortgage crisis, written in just three weeks—earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Sicario became the rare original concept successful enough to earn a sequel, which Sheridan also wrote. In 2017, he broke into Hollywood directing with Wind River, starring Jeremy Renner as a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent who gets caught up in the search for a missing Native woman against the backdrop of a brutal Wyoming winter. But like for many auteurs before him, the siren song of TV proved too compelling to resist. The blockbuster success of Yellowstone would then form the foundation of a TV empire in the making—not at the same scale as, and radically different in content from, the Shonda Rhimeses and Ryan Murphys of the world, but certainly on the same spectrum...Across both film and TV, the typical Sheridan property has a remarkably consistent outline: firm genre roots, operatic violence, and a pointed focus on America’s interior. (There are also consistent players: Renner, Jon Bernthal, and Aiden Gillen have all appeared in multiple Sheridan projects.) The latter also forms the basis of Sheridan’s own persona as advanced in profiles and interviews."
tribeza.com

Texas Native Tye Sheridan Talks New Film ‘The Tender Bar’ with Co-Star Lily Rabe

Now playing in theaters, the George Clooney directed picture also stars Ben Affleck and Christopher Lloyd. The Tender Bar is a story that oozes with sweetness. Directed by George Clooney and based on the best-selling memoir by J.R. Moehringer, the film set in the 70s tells the tale of a fatherless boy named J.R. (Tye Sheridan) who’s raised by his mother (Lily Rabe) and her family of colorful characters. Despite the abandonment of his father there’s no shortage of love in J.R.’s upbringing, which primarily takes place between the run-down home of his grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) and the cozy bar owned by his wise and witty Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck).
awardswatch.com

Interview: Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe (‘The Tender Bar’) talk small towns, role models, working with George Clooney and Ben Affleck

The Tender Bar is about the childhood of novelist and Pulitzer Prize winning writer, J.R Moehringer. We see J.R in two forms, in his adolescences by Daniel Ranieri and into his older form by Tye Sheridan, with both struggling with the absence of his father, substituting his uncle Charlie in for that missing parental figure. But the constant in his life is his mother Dorothy, played by Lily Rabe, who moves J.R and herself back into her childhood home and surrounds her son with a loving support system to help him grow further in life than she did. This is the strongest aspect of George Clooney’s film, the bond between mother and son, and it’s done effortlessly by Sheridan and Rabe.
thedailytexan.com

‘The Tender Bar’ stars Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan talk directors, playing complex characters, George Clooney

“The Tender Bar,” directed by George Clooney and based on the memoir by J.R. Moehringer, follows an aspiring writer, J.R. (Tye Sheridan), from childhood to his senior year of college at Yale. Living out of his grandfather’s house with his single mother (Lily Rabe), J.R. strikes up a fatherly relationship with his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), who frequently takes him to the bar he manages.
Popculture

Sylvester Stallone's Show With 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Came Together Surprisingly Fast

It can often take years for an idea to become a television pitch and then a pilot script, but for Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, an idea can come together in a matter of hours. That was the case for Kansas City, a new project he is developing with The Wolf of Wall Street writer Terence Winter that will star Sylvester Stallone. In an interview with Deadline, 101 Studios CEO David Glasser said Sheridan had pitched the idea off the top of his head, and by the end of a weekend, Stallone was already attached.
Deadline

Inside The Paramount+ Launch Of ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Series ‘1883’ & All That’s Coming From The Taylor Sheridan Universe

Before premiering the first two episodes of his Yellowstone origin story 1883 last Saturday at Wynn Las Vegas, Taylor Sheridan described the pace of Westward expansion and Manifest Destiny, at least when ViacomCBS’ just-launched streaming service Paramount+ dictates the timing. “I was going off to do Mayor of Kingstown, but I had written the pilot episode of 1883,” Sheridan said. “The studio read it April 12, and I was flying out May 2 to go film another TV show in another country. [ViacomCBS exec] Keyes [Hill-Edgar] calls and says, ‘We can hang our hat on this, launch our streaming service with...
nerdreactor.com

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan Attend The Tender Bar Premiere

The Tender Bar is a film by director George Clooney starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, and Christopher Lloyd. Based on the memoir of J.R. Moehringer, the film follows a fatherless boy who grows up with his mom and her family as he tries to pursue his dreams. The Los Angeles premiere was held on December 12, 2021 at the TCL Chinese Theatre, and the cast was in attendance to promote the film.
Tye Sheridan
Paul Schrader
Jessica Chastain
Jeff Nichols
William Monahan
Terrence Malick
Lily Rabe
Ben Affleck
Brad Pitt
David Gordon Green
Matthew Mcconaughey
The Independent

22 films to look out for in 2022, from The Lost City and The Northman to Avatar 2

We should probably talk about cinema differently. Yes, there’s a whole lot of superhero movies, and – more worryingly – a lot of Ghostbusters: Afterlife-style corporate plundering disguised as nostalgia. But genuinely look around, even within the major Hollywood studio space, and you’ll still find work that is exciting and novel.Next year is a case in point. Despite the perceived wisdom that modern film is a big pile-up of intellectual property, 2022 promises a cornucopia of big ideas and high-concept innovation happily existing among… all the IP. Some of which actually looks pretty great.Below are our 22 picks for 2022...
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
Collider

Sam Elliott on ‘1883,’ What Taylor Sheridan Told Him Before Filming Began, and Why It’s Been Such a Challenging Shoot

With 1883 now streaming on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with Sam Elliott about making the Yellowstone prequel series. During the interview, Elliott talked about why making the series has been so challenging for both the cast and crew, how creator Taylor Sheridan told him that Elliott would hate him by the end of filming, what it’s been like filming on location in Texas and Montana, his first job as an extra in The Way West in 1967, and more.
CinemaBlend

Sylvester Stallone Is Starring On A TV Show For The First Time, And The Yellowstone Creator Is Involved

For decades, Sylvester Stallone has been known to the public as a titan of cinema. The 75-year-old Hollywood legend has been Rocky Balboa, Judge Dredd and even King Shark of The Suicide Squad. Despite this, Stallone keeps finding ways to change things up, and he’s now set to do so again. The actor is officially set to take on his first starring role in a TV series. And if that weren’t exciting enough, the series comes from the mind of Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan.
Page Six

Jean-Marc Vallée cause of death revealed

New details have emerged about “Dallas Buyers Club” filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée’s unexpected passing. The 58-year-old director is believed to have died from a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City over Christmas, sources told Deadline. The “Big Little Lies” filmmaker was prepping to host guests...
OK! Magazine

Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause Of Death Revealed As Hollywood Mourns The Unexpected Passing Of The Famed Director

Famed director Jean-Marc Vallée sadly passed away at age 58. And now a new report is shedding light on the Dallas Buyers Club filmmaker's unexpected passing. Vallée is believed to have died from a heart attack over the weekend, reported Deadline. The late director was at his cabin outside Quebec City, where he was prepping for the arrival of guests for the holidays. It is believed he suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday, December 25, and was found dead the following morning.
Outsider.com

Times-Herald

