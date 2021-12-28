Are you an organ donor?

A bone marrow donor drive will be held in Augusta on Tuesday to help a Windsor firefighter who's battling cancer. Adam Zibura, age 32, is a full-time dispatcher at the Regional Communications Center in Augusta and a part-time firefighter in Windsor. He just got married over the summer. Everything was going great until he started feeling tired shortly after returning from his honeymoon. At first, doctors thought it was his asthma, but a blood test revealed something much more serious. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, which is a form of cancer that affects the white blood cells.

WINDSOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO