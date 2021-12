Leicester City will seek an element of quickfire revenge against Liverpool on Tuesday, after the Reds knocked the Foxes out of the League Cup quarter-finals on penalties last week.Brendan Rodgers’ side gave up a 3-1 lead late on in that game, before being hammered 6-3 by Premier League leaders Manchester City on Boxing Day.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Liverpool head to Leicester in the Premier LeagueJurgen Klopp’s team were not in action as their match with Leeds was postponed, meaning they should be fairly fresh to face Leicester and look to cut the gap at the top...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO