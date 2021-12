The fitness industry was one of the most severely impacted at the start of the pandemic. As the omicron variant of COVID-19 threatens fitness centers and gyms, the Global Health and Fitness Association, along with the Community Gyms Coalition, are calling on the federal government to provide pandemic relief before the close of 2021. Crunch Fitness Franchise CEO Ben Midgely joined Cheddar to talk about proactive steps gyms are taking to maximize business as COVID resurges. "It should be a little bit easier," he said. "We hate to have to deal with it again, but it's what businesses in this country have to work with."

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO