Tokyo Olympics Cost $1.8B Less Than Previous Estimates

By Owen Poindexter
 15 hours ago
The Tokyo Olympics faced a raft of problems related to the global pandemic, but the final bill came in well under previous estimates. The Summer Games cost organizers an estimated $13.6 billion, $1.8 billion below a prior prediction of $15.4 billion. Much of the...

