Hampton, VA

Hampton police investigating burglary at Kwik E Mart on Christmas Eve

By Sarah Fearing
 15 hours ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect or suspects in a commercial burglary at a Kwik E Mart that happened Dec. 24.

Police responded to the Kwik E Mart in the 200 block of Floyd Thompson Boulevard around 3:50 a.m. Dec. 24 for a report of a burglary.

Officers arrived and found signs of forced entry at the front door of the building.

Cash and tobacco products were removed from the store.

Those behind the burglary fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police did not have suspect information as of Tuesday afternoon.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

