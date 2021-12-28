ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 people sue Ohio University over COVID rules

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
 15 hours ago

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen people have sued Ohio University over vaccine and health mandates which the civil complaint says are discriminating.

The suit was brought on December 7 in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas by lawyers from Mendenhall Law Group, Akron.

It claims that Ohio University and its Board of Trustees lack authority to order those who are not diagnosed with a disease — or have not come into direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed — to wear masks, take weekly tests, or limit activities.

The suit goes on to say that OU and trustees are discriminating because the defendants have to do different activities and take different precautions than people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

It also alleges that the vaccine has not been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

However, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccination in August, 2021.

An OU spokesperson provided this email statement in response to the suit:

“The University believes its actions addressing community health concerns brought on by the pandemic are necessary, scientifically supported, and legally valid.

“We have no further comment at this time, but the University looks forward to presenting its full position to the court,” the statement concluded.

