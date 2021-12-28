ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Child hospitalizations up 30% in last week as Omicron variant spreads

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pj2MF_0dXlgn5h00

Child hospitalizations for COVID-19 jumped 30% this past week as the Omicron variant spread like wildfire throughout the United States.

By Dec. 28, the country had an average of 260 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations each day, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In New York City alone, child hospitalizations are up fivefold since early December, nearly all among unvaccinated kids, CBS News reported.

Parents should take the Omicron variant seriously, Dr. Sallie Permar told the news outlet. She is pediatrician-in-chief at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City.

"The vaccine is so much safer than getting the virus itself," Permar said. "And, so, giving your child the vaccine keeps them safer than letting them get infected with this virus without any immunity from a vaccine."

The symptoms being seen are "serious enough to be admitted to the hospital, which again is an indication that this is not just a disease of adults," she added.

Children ages 5 and older can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Yet in New York state, for example, only roughly 27% of 5- to 11-year-olds are vaccinated, CBS News reported. The vaccination rate is even lower in the United States as a whole, at about 23%.

"We need to get child vaccinations up. We need to get them higher than they are, particularly in the 5- to 11-year-old age group," Mary Bassett, acting commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, told CBS News.

Hospitals do typically see a rise in pediatric admissions this time of year, Permar noted.

Despite the rise in hospitalizations, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to urge all school superintendents to keep their classrooms open.

Hochul said she's prepared to send additional resources to avoid interrupting in-person learning, CBS News reported.

"I think we know so much more about how to keep our children safe, and we also learned how devastating it is to keep children out of school, so I think we should use all the tools we have," Permar said.

"Implement vaccination for all the school kids, also use testing, also use masks and our typical hand-washing and social distancing to keep kids in school, even with this rise in cases," Permar said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Study Reveals Top 5 Symptoms Of Omicron Variant

COVID-19 cases are spiking ahead of the holidays, with the Omicron variant now having been identified in 48 states and 89 countries. “We’ve seen cases of Omicron among those who are both vaccinated and boosted and we believe these cases are milder or asymptomatic because of vaccine protection,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Dec. 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Hospital#Elderly People#New York City#Covid#Cbs News
whattoexpect.com

How Will the Omicron Variant Affect Babies and Kids?

If you're a parent of a baby or other children, here's what you need to know about the Omicron COVID-19 variant to keep your little ones healthy and safe. What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant in children?. Does the Omicron variant cause more severe disease in children?. How...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Healthline

Omicron Symptoms: How They Compare with Other Coronavirus Variants

Experts say the Omicron variant appears to have symptoms similar to other coronavirus variants. They say fever, cough, and shortness of breath are among the symptoms. So are muscle aches. However, some people who have been diagnosed with Omicron so far don’t report a significant loss of taste and smell.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains why the omicron variant is the most ‘extraordinarily contagious’ COVID-19 strain yet

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to be more contagious compared to previous COVID-19 strains, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise because the variant is “extraordinarily contagious.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Omicron – Are the Symptoms of the New COVID-19 Variant Any Different?

Earlier this month, Omicron was officially declared as the new dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States by the CDC and the organization also predicts that it is capable of spreading a lot faster than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. For now, however, it’s still not clear how it compares to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Omicron variant in the US: Here’s the latest on symptoms, cases, vaccines in new CDC report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new data about the omicron variant of COVID-19 based on 43 cases in the United States. While the sample is small and it’s still too early to tell how the variant will behave—the extent to which it will evade vaccine protection, spread more rapidly, or outcompete the delta variant—the data offers an early glimpse at the newest variant of concern, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. Here are some of the key findings:
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
242K+
Followers
47K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy