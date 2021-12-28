ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

COVID closes some Office of Motor Vehicle locations

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials are urging residents to go online for Office of Motor Vehicles services, and say 12 offices are temporarily closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The office posted a list of those locations on its website and said reopening dates will be posted when available.

“Louisiana residents should only visit OMV field offices if it’s absolutely necessary. Our online services are always open and we encourage guests to visit expresslane.org before going to a field office,” office commissioner Karen St. Germain told WDSU.

The surging omicron variant has been leading to closures across the country as businesses scramble to fill gaps created by employees testing positive. Airlines canceled flights because crew members had the virus.

In Louisiana, state officials said on social media Monday that hospitalizations of people infected with the coronavirus had doubled over the course of a week.

In the New Orleans area a steady stream of businesses have posted on social media that they were temporarily closing to test employees after a staff member tested positive. On Monday the storied Preservation Hall in the French Quarter canceled all performances through Dec. 31, saying that one of their members had tested positive.

“What matters most to us right now is that our team member gets well soon, and we continue to do everything in our power to keep our commitment to our team and guests during this pandemic to be transparent, safe, and compassionate,” the organization said in a social media post.

Long lines were being reported at coronavirus testing facilities across the state. In Baton Rouge, Louisiana health officials said they had set up two new drive-thru testing locations.

