Tennis

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: I demand more from myself because I know i can do more

By DZEVAD MESIC
 15 hours ago
World No. 50 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was happy with his 2021 season but acknowledged that he demands more from himself as he wants to continue his progress next year. Davidovich Fokina enjoyed success during the clay season as he made the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinal and reached the semifinal in...

“Rafa doing Rafa things” Australian Open ‘introduces’ former champion Rafael Nadal ahead of the Slam in 2022

World No. 6 Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the court. While many people call him the ‘King of Clay‘, the Spaniard has a proven track record across all surfaces having won all 4 Grand Slams at least once. Rafa has 13 French Open titles, 4 titles at the US Open, 2 titles at Wimbledon and has won the Australian Open once.
Rafael Nadal
Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup, deepening Australian Open doubts

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of this week's ATP Cup in Sydney, organisers said on Wednesday, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title. The ATP Cup has been hit by several withdrawals -- either because of Covid or injury -- and as a result France will replace Austria in Group B after Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak pulled out, organisers said on Wednesday.
'Rafael Nadal hasn't been away that long', says Top 10

Despite not winning an ATP title, Diego Schwartzman finished the 2020 season inside the top 10 for the first time. Following early losses in Cincinnati, the US Open and Kitzbuhel, Diego showed his A game in Rome, beating Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and prevailing over Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals to advance to the title clash against Novak Djokovic.
David Ferrer: Rafael Nadal has chance to win Australian Open

2013 French Open runner-up David Ferrer believes Rafael Nadal has a shot at winning the Australian Open. Nadal, 35, ended his 2021 season in August to focus on recovering from a foot issue. Nadal has missed the last two Grand Slams but he is expected to return to Grand Slam action at Melbourne Park.
Former Top 5 comments on Rafael Nadal's status

Rafael Nadal has not played an official match since last August, when he surrendered to Lloyd Harris in Washington. The foot injury affected the Spanish veteran's 2021, who was limited to just seven official tournaments. Despite having posted a couple of trophies on his beloved clay court, the Majorcan was...
David Ferrer: We cannot compare new generation with Big Three

Former world No. 3 David Ferrer acknowledged that the new generation is getting better every year but made it clear they cannot be compared with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Nadal, Djokovic and Federer are widely considered as the three greatest tennis players in tennis history as each has 20 Majors in his collection.
Huge ATP star comments on Rafael Nadal's return

Rafael Nadal added another season in the top 20 and increased his account to more than 850 consecutive weeks in the group mentioned as the third player after Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors. The 18-year-old Nadal ranked outside of the top 50 in early 2005, hampered by injuries the previous season and determined to show his full potential.
Rafael Nadal's comeback: among virus, risks and hopes

Rafael Nadal came back to playing tennis in the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament, where he played and lost to Andy Murray. The Spaniard's come back on the court was full of great competitive spirit and desire for battle, but ultimately this is just running in ahead of the season on the Australian hard-courts.
Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
Naomi Osaka drops truth bomb over Australian Open participation

World No. 13 Naomi Osaka has finally revealed her decision on participating at the upcoming 2022 Australian Open where she is the defending champion. The Japanese superstar is a 2-time champion at the Slam having won her first title at the Grand Slam in 2019, which was her 2nd career Grand Slam title having earlier won the 2018 US Open as well.
From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was spotted playing tennis in Belgrade on Christmas. In an Instagram post shared by Igor Rogan, Djokovic can be seen playing a casual game of tennis around the neighborhood. "Working saturday... the one and only Novak Djokovic," Rogan captioned the post on Instagram. On...
