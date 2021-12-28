COVID-19 updates: Pandemic milestone; state tops 1 million confirmed COVID cases

(Michele Ursi/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Live updates for Tuesday, December 28

BREAKING: The state of Massachusetts has just announced a grim pandemic milestone.

The state has now topped 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The state’s COVID dashboard now shows 1,002,266 cases, after reporting 9,228 cases on Tuesday.

There were also 63 new confirmed COVID deaths reported bringing the pandemic total to 19,692.

On Tuesday, the state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests jumped to 11.08%.

Live updates for Monday, December 27

State’s 7-day positivity rate jumps entire percentage point over holiday weekend

The state continues to see large increases in COVID-19 cases as the latest surge continues across the country. On Monday the state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests jumped to 9.49% - more than an entire percentage higher than before the holiday weekend.

The state’s Department of Public Health also reported 25 new deaths Monday - bringing the total to 19,629. There were also 12,983 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are 1,636 patients being treated in the hospital. Among those people, 378 are in the ICU and 378 are intubated.

Massachusetts has had 993,038 confirmed cases on COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Live updates for Friday, December 24

32 new confirmed deaths reported in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 32 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 19,604.

DPH also reported 10,040 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 980,055 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 122,785 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 35,763,113 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 1,595 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 358 were in intensive care units and 223 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 8.32% Thursday, up from 7.60% Thursday.

Live updates for Thursday, December 23

47 new confirmed deaths reported in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 47 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 19,572.

DPH also reported 9,042 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 970,015 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 112,065 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 35,640,328 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 1,632 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 362 were in intensive care units and 213 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 7.60% Thursday, up from 7.02% Wednesday.

Live updates for Wednesday, December 22

33 new confirmed deaths reported in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 33 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 19,525.

DPH also reported 7,817 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 960,973 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 106,568 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 35,528,263 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 1,621 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 353 were in intensive care units and 206 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 7.02% Wednesday, up from 5.91% Monday.

Live updates for Tuesday, December 21

State hits highest positivity rate since January

The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases in the state jumped up Tuesday to 6.45% - the highest it has been since January 13 of this year.

According to the state’s Department of Public Health, there were 5,531 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. There were also 58 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 19,492.

Tuesday also saw 1,212 patients in the hospital - a jump of 99 people from Monday. Currently, 368 of those patients are in the ICU, and 203 patients are intubated.

The rise in cases comes as Gov. Baker announced that he will be activating 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to help hospitals and transportation, as well as recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask of face-covering in indoor, public spaces.

Live updates for Monday, December 20

28 new confirmed deaths reported in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 28 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 19,434.

DPH also reported 13,717 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 947,625 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 225,622 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 35,346,959 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 1,513 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 347 were in intensive care units and 203 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 5.91% Monday, up from 5.77% Friday.

Live updates for Thursday, December 16

DESE says 7,223 students, 1,153 teachers reported COVID cases in the last week

The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported Thursday that 7,223 students have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15. Additionally, DESE said that 1,153 teachers have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between those same dates.

“More than 2,200 public and private schools across the Commonwealth are participating in COVID testing of students and staff members being offered at no cost by the state, either rapid testing, pooled testing, test and stay, or a combination of all three,” DESE wrote. “This is more than double the number of schools that participated in testing last year.”

There are an estimated 920,000 students -- 185,000 more than were in school last spring -- and 140,000 teachers participating in in-person learning in MA public and private school buildings, meaning that 0.79% of students and 0.82% of teachers have reported COVID-19 cases.

30 new confirmed deaths reported in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 30 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 19,361.

DPH also reported 5,883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 927,563 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 122,993 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 35,008,245 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 1,473 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 319 were in intensive care units and 184 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 5.44% Thursday, up from 5.35% Wednesday.

Wednesday, December 15

27 new confirmed deaths reported in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 27 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 19,331.

DPH also reported 5,133 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 921,680 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 104,666 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,885,252 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 1,411 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 326 were in intensive care units and 176 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 5.35% Wednesday, up from 5.18% Tuesday.

Tuesday, December 14

61 new confirmed deaths reported in MA

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 61 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 19,304.

DPH also reported 4,039 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 916,547 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 63,250 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,780,586 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 1,410 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 304 were in intensive care units and 165 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 5.18% Tuesday, up from 4.79% Monday.

State releases latest data on breakthrough cases

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday released the latest data on the number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Dec. 11, there have been 100,399 cumulative breakthrough cases in the commonwealth, accounting for roughly 2.02% of fully vaccinated individuals. It’s also an increase of more than 11,000 breakthrough cases from the cumulative report a week ago, which showed 88,968 breakthrough cases in the state.

Of those total cases, 2,966 resulted in hospitalizations while 699 people with breakthrough cases in the state have died since January 2021, DPH reported.

Monday, December 13

26 new deaths, 11,078 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 26 new deaths over the weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 19,243.

DPH also reported 11,078 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 912,508 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 242,858 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,717,336 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 1,355 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 287 were in intensive care units and 159 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased to 4.79% Monday, down from 5.17% Friday.

Friday, December 10

27 new deaths, 5,007 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 27 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,217.

DPH also reported 5,007 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 901,430 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 104,625 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,474,478 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 1,238 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of those patients, 266 were in intensive care units and 148 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 5.17% Friday, up from 5.01% Thursday.

Thursday, December 9

DESE says 6,879 students, 1,105 teachers reported COVID cases in the last week

The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported Thursday that 6,879 students have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8. Additionally, DESE said that 1,105 teachers have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between those same dates.

“More than 2,200 public and private schools across the Commonwealth are participating in COVID testing of students and staff members being offered at no cost by the state, either rapid testing, pooled testing, test and stay, or a combination of all three,” DESE wrote. “This is more than double the number of schools that participated in testing last year.”

There are an estimated 920,000 students -- 185,000 more than were in school last spring -- and 140,000 teachers participating in in-person learning in MA public and private school buildings, meaning that 0.75% of students and 0.79% of teachers have reported COVID-19 cases.

27 new deaths, 5,472 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 27 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,190.

DPH also reported 5,472 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 896,423 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 126,789 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,369,853 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 1,239 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of those patients, 261 were in intensive care units and 149 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 5.01% Thursday, up from 4.99% Wednesday.

Wednesday, December 8

12 new deaths, 5,403 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 12 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,163.

DPH also reported 5,403 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 890,951 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 120,207 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,243,064 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 1,204 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of those patients, 252 were in intensive care units and 144 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 4.99% Wednesday, up from 4.86% Tuesday.

Tuesday, December 7

51 new deaths, 3,720 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 51 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,151.

DPH also reported 3,720 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 885,548 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 76,997 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,122,857 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 1,151 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of those patients, 239 were in intensive care units and 126 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 4.86% Tuesday, up from 4.53% Monday.

State releases latest data on breakthrough cases

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday released the latest data on the number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Dec. 4, there have been 88,968 cumulative breakthrough cases in the commonwealth, accounting for roughly 1.8% of fully vaccinated individuals. It’s also an increase of more than 11,000 breakthrough cases from the cumulative report a week ago, which showed 77,647 breakthrough cases in the state.

Of those total cases, 2,716 resulted in hospitalizations while 647 people with breakthrough cases in the state have died since January 2021, DPH reported.

Monday, December 6

26 new deaths, 11,199 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 26 new deaths over the weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 19,100.

DPH also reported 11,199 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 881,828 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 232,083 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 34,045,860 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 1,118 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 223 were in intensive care units and 130 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased to 4.53% Monday, down from 4.74% Friday.

Friday, December 3

27 new deaths, 5,179 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 27 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,074.

DPH also reported 5,179 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 870,629 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that 129,910 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 33,813,777 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Friday, 1,003 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. That’s the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 since February 17, 2021. Of those patients, 191 were in intensive care units and 109 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased to 4.74% Friday, down from 4.94% Thursday.

Thursday, December 2

DESE says 8,513 students, 1,396 teachers reported COVID cases in last 2 weeks

The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported Thursday that 8,513 students have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 18 and Dec. 1. Additionally, DESE said that 1,396 teachers have reported positive cases of COVID-19 between those same dates.

“More than 2,200 public and private schools across the Commonwealth are participating in COVID testing of students and staff members being offered at no cost by the state, either rapid testing, pooled testing, test and stay, or a combination of all three,” DESE wrote. “This is more than double the number of schools that participated in testing last year.”

There are an estimated 920,000 students -- 185,000 more than were in school last spring -- and 140,000 teachers participating in in-person learning in MA public and private school buildings, meaning that 0.93% of students and 1.00% of teachers have reported COVID-19 cases.

31 new deaths, 5,170 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there were 31 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,047.

DPH also reported 5,170 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 865,450 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 120,218 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 33,683,867 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Thursday, 989 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 206 were in intensive care units and 109 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests decreased to 4.94% Thursday, down from 5.14% Wednesday.

Wednesday, December 1

Positivity rate eclipses 5% for first time since Jan. 2021

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that the state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests increased to 5.14%, up from 4.46% Tuesday. That’s the first time the state has had a positivity rate above 5% since January 22, 2021. Just yesterday the commonwealth saw the positivity rate increase to above 4% for the first time since January 27, 2021.

Mass. DPH also reported that there were 25 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,016.

DPH also reported 4,838 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 860,280 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 121,485 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 33,563,649 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 957 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 204 were in intensive care units and 104 were intubated.

