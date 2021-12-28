ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge refuses to throw out NC Proud Boy’s charges in Capitol assault

By Associated Press, Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lVOw_0dXlfhl800

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – A U.S. District Judge refused to accept arguments that the actions of four men at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, including one from North Carolina, were protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.

Documents from the U.S. Department of Justice said Charles Donohoe, of Kernersville, is the president of a local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys. They have charged the former Marine with helping plan the attack to stop Congress from certifying votes from the presidential election.

Judge Timothy Kelly rejected arguments from an attorney that Donohoe along with four others — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, and Zachary Rehl — were exercising their right to free speech.

In his ruling, Kelly wrote, “Defendants are not, as they argue, charged with anything like burning flags, wearing black armbands, or participating in mere sit-ins or protests.

“Moreover, even if the charged conduct had some expressive aspect, it lost whatever First Amendment protection it may have had.”

Donohoe was indicted in March. He faces charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds on charges including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding.

Federal prosecutors have released videos they said show Donohoe pushing his way up the stairs of the Capitol and past the police. They said that video showed Donohoe carrying a riot shield stolen from police.

Donohoe’s lawyers previously said there was no evidence their client helped plan the attack or entered the Capital building. They have declined to comment on Tuesday’s ruling.

Donohoe and the others remain behind bars until their trial in May.

More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates, including at least 16 defendants charged with conspiracy.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Proud Boys members met at the Washington Monument and marched to the Capitol before President Donald Trump finished addressing thousands of supporters near the White House.

Just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who breached barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, the indictment says. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol building itself after the mob smashed windows and forced open doors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
CBS 17

How to get an at-home COVID test sent to you

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With long, treacherous lines waiting for people wanting to get a COVID-19 test, many are looking for alternatives. North Carolina’s at-home testing program may be an option. In partnership with LabCorp, testing kits are shipped overnight through FedEx. Kits include instructions to collect your sample. The kits also include instructions to […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS 17

CBS 17

3K+
Followers
664
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy