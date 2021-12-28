ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Midstate healthcare organization expanding healthcare facilities to Steelton

By Mark Hall
 15 hours ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hamilton Health Center provides critical services in Harrisburg, Northern Dauphin County, Perry County, and will now build a new facility in the borough of Steelton. The Department of Human Services says Steelton definitely needs it.

“They have a large population that has been identified as not having access to primary care and overutilization of the emergency room, and a large population with chronic diseases.” President and CEO of Hamilton Health Center Jeannine Peterson said.

The new center is funded by a $2.5 million redevelopment grant. The 20,000 square foot, two-story building will provide primary care for adults and kids, along with behavior and WIC services, and plenty of room to expand.

Steelton Borough Council President Brian Proctor says it’s a win not just for the Borough, but for the surrounding communities, too. And its North Front Street location is a big plus

“It is important because there is a transportation issue for some of our senior people. They don’t have the means to go to the grocery store let alone healthcare,” Proctor said.

Jonathan Bowser is the developer for the project. This goes beyond business for him, he grew up in the area.

“The borough has been working on this plan for 15 years and success does not happen overnight,” Bowser said. “To me, it’s a huge economic development project it will bring jobs and have an economic impact.”

