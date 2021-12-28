ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bebe Rexha shares emotional video about body image struggles: ‘I don’t feel good in my skin’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8SIC_0dXleTJd00

Fans are sending messages of support to Bebe Rexha after the singer spoke candidly about her current struggles with body image .

On Monday, the singer, 32, emotionally opened up about how recent weight gain is impacting her confidence in a video shared to TikTok .

In the clip, which Rexha captioned: “Honest update,” she began by acknowledging that it is the holiday season and she is supposed to be “merry,” before revealing that she is struggling because she thinks she is the “heaviest” weight she’s ever been.

“I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed,” the Say My Name singer said as she teared up, adding that she feels “disgusting”.

Rexha, whose real name is Bleta Rexha, then revealed that she hasn’t been as active on social media as she normally is because she doesn’t feel “good in my skin”.

“And when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post,” the singer, who often promotes body positivity, continued. Rexha also told her followers that she believes her past messages promoting body positivity stemmed from a “place of hurt and confusion,” before admitting that she is struggling to know how to “help myself anymore or how to love myself”.

@beberexha

Honest update.

♬ original sound - BebeRexha

The TikTok, which has been viewed more than 1.2m times, has prompted an outpouring of supportive comments from Rexha’s more than 7.1m followers.

“Numbers are JUST NUMBERS, please don’t let them take a toll on your mental health,” influencer Olivia Ponton wrote in the comments. “You are absolutely STUNNING on the inside and out. YOU GOT THIS.”

Another person wrote: “I stopped weighing myself four years ago. I make choices focused on what brings me joy. My size changes but my love and value doesn’t,” with the singer liking the comment.

Others thanked Rexha for using her platform to share the honest post, with someone else commenting: “Wow this is so powerful. So many women think celebrities don’t have these same struggles. This is refreshing and I promise it’ll get better.”

“Thank you for being vulnerable,” another viewer added.

Rexha’s video comes after she shared a supportive message to her followers on Twitter last week, where she reminded anyone feeling down that they have “got this” and will “get through it”.

“To the person who is feeling down this holiday season, you got this and you will get through. Sending you love,” she wrote.

This is not the first time that the singer has used her platform to highlight body image struggles and promote self-love, as she previously revealed that she shows her body “love” even though it “gets hard sometimes”.

“As much as I tried to be that skinny pop-star, like the ones I grew up watching or see now, I can’t seem to do it in a way that feels natural or healthy,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself in March. “I like to eat. I workout. I drink water. I do my best. I follow the rhythm of my body. Even though it gets hard sometimes I show my body love. #EveryBodyIsBeautiful .”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)

In June, she also acknowledged the role she has in influencing others, as she told People that she hopes to “inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size”.

