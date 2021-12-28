ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

REMINDER: Water Flushing In Many Communities Just Days Away

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ikp6T_0dXleJjb00
Know where you live. Your Boynton, Delray, or Boca Raton address doesn’t necessary mean you live in Boynton, Delray, or Boca Raton.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boynton Beach today announced that it is joining Palm Beach County in ”flushing” its water system in early January. For those new to South Florida, this is an annual procedure that often leads to water tasting — and smelling — less than ideal.

Despite the taste and smell, the process is completely harmless, although it may last several days or weeks. Palm Beach County announced earlier that it is flushing its system in early January as well.

We remind our readers, especially those new to the area, that your address has very little to do with where you live. Yes, that sounds absurd, but welcome to South Florida. The line zigs and zags, but very generally speaking: those living in Delray Beach west of roughly Military Trail actually live in unincorporated Palm Beach County and are serviced by Palm Beach County Water, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. East of Military Trail is largely the City of Delray Beach.

The same concept applies in Boynton Beach and Boca Raton. Again, it zigs and zags but east of roughly Military Trail you receive services from the city. If you live west of Military Trail, your services are provided by Palm Beach County. For those New Yorkers who have been telling their friends they live in Boca Raton even those they’re touching the Everglades, you can stop. If you don’t live in the green area on the map above, you live in Palm Beach County which borrows the Boca Raton name.

All areas flush their water systems at some point during the year. Do not be alarmed if your water tastes or smells funny as we start January. We know Palm Beach County and City of Boynton are set to flush their systems, but others may as well.

The article REMINDER: Water Flushing In Many Communities Just Days Away appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Dead In Polo Club, Unconscious At MD Now, Overturned In Boynton Beach

You Heard Sirens On Tuesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Rescuers rushed to an overturned car in Boynton Beach, an unconscious person at medical clinic “MD Now,” and a deceased person in Boca Raton’s Polo Club as part of […] The article SIRENS: Dead In Polo Club, Unconscious At MD Now, Overturned In Boynton Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID CATASTROPHE: Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Now 21 Percent

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Palm Beach County is now 21 percent — a stunning number released by the CDC earlier Tuesday. With that number comes the revelation that 11,812 new COVID-19 cases have been logged in PBC […] The article COVID CATASTROPHE: Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Now 21 Percent appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Downed Power Lines In Delray, Deceased In Boca, Sick Near Benihana

You Heard Sirens On Monday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — From downed powerlines in Delray to a deceased person in Boca Raton, sirens were heard all over South Palm Beach County on Monday. The following is a list of […] The article SIRENS: Downed Power Lines In Delray, Deceased In Boca, Sick Near Benihana appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Unconscious In Kings Point, Dead In Delray, Aviation Alert At PBIA

You Heard Sirens On Sunday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two planes had landing issues at Palm Beach International Airport, someone died in East Delray Beach, and a person was unconscious at Kings Point. The following is a list […] The article SIRENS: Unconscious In Kings Point, Dead In Delray, Aviation Alert At PBIA appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Government
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Car Crashes All Over, Back Pain In Dakota, Cardiac Arrest In Delray Beach City Hall

You Heard Sirens On Christmas. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Christmas was neither a silent day, nor night, for Palm Beach County emergency services workers called out multiple times for car crashes, sick people, fire alarms, and even back […] The article SIRENS: Car Crashes All Over, Back Pain In Dakota, Cardiac Arrest In Delray Beach City Hall appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID FLORIDA: Hospitalizations Again Rising Quickly Statewide

Numbers Surge As Omicron Spreads. Floridians Are Still Dying From COVID-19. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are now 2,344 adults in Florida hospitals being treated for COVID-19, a dramatic increase from just days ago. At least 809 adults were admitted to Florida hospitals […] The article COVID FLORIDA: Hospitalizations Again Rising Quickly Statewide appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

DUI Arrest For Boca Raton Physical Therapist

Powerline And Palmetto Traffic Stop Leads To Overnight Jail Stay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton physical therapist was released from the Palm Beach County Jail early Tuesday morning following her overnight arrest for DUI. Emily Rade of Heritage Club Circle in […] The article DUI Arrest For Boca Raton Physical Therapist appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA COVID: Christmas Day Was Bad As Numbers Soar

At Least 23 Die From COVID In Florida Hospitals On Christmas, According To HHS. Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Approaching 15 Percent. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Christmas Day was not a good day for COVID mitigation in Florida. At least 733 adults and […] The article FLORIDA COVID: Christmas Day Was Bad As Numbers Soar appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Flushing#Everglades#Uban Construction#Metrodesk Media#New Yorkers
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Fall At The Airport, Shooting In West Boca, Lots Of Sick People In Boca West

You Heard Sirens On Friday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The area was slightly quieter on Christmas Eve, but fire rescuers still rushed to a shooting in West Boca Raton, lots of falls and sick people in Boca West, […] The article SIRENS: Fall At The Airport, Shooting In West Boca, Lots Of Sick People In Boca West appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

GOING NOWHERE: Flight Delays, Cancellations Continue In West Palm, Fort Lauderdale Airports

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are heading home, heading on vacation, or expecting someone to visit you in South Florida, the magic eight ball says signs point to ”going nowhere fast.” Massive delays and cancellations continue Delta, JetBlue, United, Alaska, and other […] The article GOING NOWHERE: Flight Delays, Cancellations Continue In West Palm, Fort Lauderdale Airports appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Crash At Delray Tennis Center, Sick At CVS, Fuel Spill At Airport

You Heard Sirens On Thursday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Someone was so sick at CVS in West Boca Raton on Thursday that they needed an ambulance. A fuel spill at Palm Beach International Airport also needed an emergency […] The article SIRENS: Crash At Delray Tennis Center, Sick At CVS, Fuel Spill At Airport appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON™: Dogs At True Food Kitchen Boca Truly A Problem

TIPSTER: Even Manager Had Enough, Ordered Dogs — And Their Women — Moved. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It wasn’t a silent night Sunday night for diners at True Food Kitchen at Boca Raton Town Center Mall. Customers were apparently appalled that the owners […] The article BOCA RUDETON™: Dogs At True Food Kitchen Boca Truly A Problem appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BOCANEWSNOW

NEW DETAILS: Police Release New Information In Death Of Palm Beach County School Student

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office just released new details in the death of Vensly Maxime, whose body was found several days after being reported missing. “The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the tragic death […] The article NEW DETAILS: Police Release New Information In Death Of Palm Beach County School Student appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SNOWVIDIOTS! Boca-Area Communities Fear Holiday Visitors Will Spread Omicron

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — With COVID numbers again skyrocketing in Palm Beach County, several HOA and Country Club leaders are telling BocaNewsNow.com that they fear visitors from out of town will cripple the region with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. ”We talked about […] The article SNOWVIDIOTS! Boca-Area Communities Fear Holiday Visitors Will Spread Omicron appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

GUN IN AIRPORT: Husband Of Woman Suing Seven Bridges HOA Charged

Dr. Jeffrey LaGrasso, According To TSA, Tried To Get Gun Past Security At Fort Lauderdale Airport. Latest Drama For High Drama Seven Bridges In Delray Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The husband of the woman suing the Seven Bridges Homeowners Association in a […] The article GUN IN AIRPORT: Husband Of Woman Suing Seven Bridges HOA Charged appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Trauma At Home Depot, Stabbing In Boynton Beach, Dead In Kings Point

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A dead person in Kings Point, a traumatic injury in Boca Raton’s Home Depot, and a late night stabbing in Boynton Beach all led to fire trucks and ambulances […] The article SIRENS: Trauma At Home Depot, Stabbing In Boynton Beach, Dead In Kings Point appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Say Body Is Missing Student

Palm Beach County Student Went Missing Before Christmas. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body found by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is missing student Vensly Maxime. From PBSO: On Saturday, December 25, 2021, shortly before 5:00 pm, deputies along with Palm Beach […] The article Police Say Body Is Missing Student appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Man Drove Through Train Gate, Killed

Police Identify Man Smashed By Tri-Rail Train In Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man killed by a Tri-Rail train in Boca Raton on Thursday apparently drove through the crossing gate as it lowered. From Boca Raton PD: “On Wednesday, December 23, […] The article UPDATE: Man Drove Through Train Gate, Killed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID: Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Climbs Again

Getting Worse. Communities Now Cancelling Holiday Events. Death Count Rising… Is Your HOA/Country Club Making The Right Decisions? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The COVID-19 situation continues to deteriorate in Palm Beach County, with the Centers for Disease Control revealing Wednesday that […] The article COVID: Palm Beach County Positivity Rate Climbs Again appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Man Shoots, Tries To Kill Neighbor Over Loud Music

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Christmas Eve shooting in West Boca Raton followed an argument between two neighbors over loud music. Now, Zachary Moncada of 10577 Sleepy Brook Way in West Boca Raton is in the Palm Beach County Jail — facing first […] The article POLICE: Boca Raton Man Shoots, Tries To Kill Neighbor Over Loud Music appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy