REMINDER: Water Flushing In Many Communities Just Days Away

Know where you live. Your Boynton, Delray, or Boca Raton address doesn’t necessary mean you live in Boynton, Delray, or Boca Raton.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boynton Beach today announced that it is joining Palm Beach County in ”flushing” its water system in early January. For those new to South Florida, this is an annual procedure that often leads to water tasting — and smelling — less than ideal.

Despite the taste and smell, the process is completely harmless, although it may last several days or weeks. Palm Beach County announced earlier that it is flushing its system in early January as well.

We remind our readers, especially those new to the area, that your address has very little to do with where you live. Yes, that sounds absurd, but welcome to South Florida. The line zigs and zags, but very generally speaking: those living in Delray Beach west of roughly Military Trail actually live in unincorporated Palm Beach County and are serviced by Palm Beach County Water, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. East of Military Trail is largely the City of Delray Beach.

The same concept applies in Boynton Beach and Boca Raton. Again, it zigs and zags but east of roughly Military Trail you receive services from the city. If you live west of Military Trail, your services are provided by Palm Beach County. For those New Yorkers who have been telling their friends they live in Boca Raton even those they’re touching the Everglades, you can stop. If you don’t live in the green area on the map above, you live in Palm Beach County which borrows the Boca Raton name.

All areas flush their water systems at some point during the year. Do not be alarmed if your water tastes or smells funny as we start January. We know Palm Beach County and City of Boynton are set to flush their systems, but others may as well.

The article REMINDER: Water Flushing In Many Communities Just Days Away appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .