ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County residents are encouraged to fill out a community survey to better assist community needs

By Nordea Lewis
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qW6dY_0dXlcg3S00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re a Montgomery County resident with concerns regarding local government, county services, or other quality of life resources, you can now have your voice heard by simply filling out a survey here .

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced the County began conducting its biennial online survey of County residents.

The 39-question survey asks residents age 18 or older to rate how they feel about the resources Montgomery County offers.

One in custody after hours-long standoff in Frederick

Residents are encouraged to fill out the survey before Jan. 17. County leaders say all responses are taken into consideration in an effort to build a better community.

“I encourage all residents of Montgomery County to take this survey,” said County Executive Elrich. “We want to ensure that the feedback we get is inclusive and reflects the County’s diversity and we want everyone to have an opportunity to share their opinions with County Government on the services we provide. The pandemic required us to make some significant changes to the way we deliver some services. This survey is one way for us to assess how we are doing, what people think of the changes we made, and identify areas for improvement.”

According to Montgomery County, this survey is an important tool to create better customer service, more transparency, and provide ideas and feedback to help the government.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Religious Coalition of Frederick County offers energy assistance

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As the weather gets colder, the Religious Coalition of Frederick County, Md. wants to help families who struggle financially get through the winter. The Coalition partnered with First Energy, which, according to the Coalition, is the primary source of Emergency Financial Assistance to families facing cutoff notices and immediate loss of […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

The City of Frederick encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As some residents are wrapping up their Christmas celebrations, the city of Frederick is encouraging residents to participate in their Christmas Tree Drop Off and Recycling program. This recycling effort will ground the Christmas trees into mulch, which can be used for community playgrounds and other facilities. It will also help […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

West Virginia state legislators ready for 2022 session

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — We’re just weeks away from the start of the next session of the West Virginia legislature. Some lawmakers are already at the capital making plans. Others are in their districts before heading to Charleston. Gov. Jim Justice will set the agenda with his State of the State address. An agenda that […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Sports
WDVM 25

Frederick County Public Schools update community on COVID-19

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to health experts, although Frederick County has high vaccination rates, the area has a high transmission rate. As cases continue to rise, FCPS shared a message with the community explaining how they are responding to the situation. Just like we have since March 2020, we are in constant communication […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Company holds hiring event for local Virginia miners

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVNS) — One company is set to hire 150 Virginia miners to work on a surface mine near Tazewell, Virginia. Southern Coal Corporation and Chestnut Land Hiring will hold a hiring event on Thursday, Dec. 30, to find miners for the Bishop Surface Mine located in Bandy, Virginia. The hiring event will be […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

West Virginia reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,050 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 28 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,288 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old female from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
WDVM 25

Frederick Health’s Monoclonal Antibody Clinic pauses treatment

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases along with hospitalizations. To help reduce COVID-19 health workers in the area facilitated Monoclonal antibody treatments, which according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration defined as: Laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Top 10 most-clicked on stories on WDVM in 2021

As we close the door on 2021 and enter the New Year’s unknown, we look back at our 2021 year-end review. Here are WDVM’s most clicked-on stories of the year. 1 – Deceased officer identified, suspect killed in violent attack outside Pentagon 2 – Frederick Co. School Superintendent placed on administrative leave 3 – Weapons […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Churches see a decline in in-person attendance

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A research firm that studies faith in the U.S., Barna Research, said that in-person church attendance is roughly 30 to 50%, lower than it was before the pandemic. “At the beginning of the pandemic, people were very reticent to come out to church,” said Collin Poston, Father at St. Anthony Shrine. […]
EMMITSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#County Government#County Executive#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Maryland to postpone jury trials until early Feb., prosecutors react

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Jury trials in the state of Maryland scheduled for this Wednesday through Feb. 8 will be postponed after the chief judge for Maryland’s Court of Appeals handed down an order in response to rising COVID-19 cases across the state. Some of those trials were delayed the last time the state paused […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Millennials a big group driving real estate boom during pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — We have reported over these past few months during the pandemic about how the residential real estate market has taken off. New data shows that millennials have been a driving force in home sales for the past 18 months. Without travel for work and having to work from home, many have […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Officials advocate for fire safety measures in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Following the devastating fire at the home of former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb, officials are urging the community to practice safety precautions to avoid situations like this. Officials say the use of residential sprinklers is the most reliable option in preventing major damages at home during a fire. Officials are advocating […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

10% of D.C. Fire and E.MS workers out with COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the District of Columbia, over 200 D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services employees are out due to COVID-19 protocol. As of Friday, Dec. 24, 160 people were positive for COVID-19 and 52 more were in quarantine. This is about ten percent of the 2,064 person […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy