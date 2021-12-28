Montgomery County residents are encouraged to fill out a community survey to better assist community needs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re a Montgomery County resident with concerns regarding local government, county services, or other quality of life resources, you can now have your voice heard by simply filling out a survey here .

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced the County began conducting its biennial online survey of County residents.

The 39-question survey asks residents age 18 or older to rate how they feel about the resources Montgomery County offers.

Residents are encouraged to fill out the survey before Jan. 17. County leaders say all responses are taken into consideration in an effort to build a better community.

“I encourage all residents of Montgomery County to take this survey,” said County Executive Elrich. “We want to ensure that the feedback we get is inclusive and reflects the County’s diversity and we want everyone to have an opportunity to share their opinions with County Government on the services we provide. The pandemic required us to make some significant changes to the way we deliver some services. This survey is one way for us to assess how we are doing, what people think of the changes we made, and identify areas for improvement.”

According to Montgomery County, this survey is an important tool to create better customer service, more transparency, and provide ideas and feedback to help the government.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.