Our society likes to promote a certain denial. Independence is seen as a noble badge of honor. The jack-of-all-trades, unless they’re a master of none, is admired. But, like many creatures of this earth, we are communal beings. We function best interdependently, as much as some would like to see themselves as lone wolves. Even the survivalist uses tools and information from others that came before, unlike the solitary mountain lion living off of nature.

