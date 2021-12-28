ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Thompson Lane

By Lucas Wright
 15 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Nashville.

It happened on East Thompson Lane, near Murfreesboro Pike, just before 7 a.m.

Once on the scene, police found the female victim about 200 feet from Murfreesboro Pike. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet identified the victim or any possible suspects in the case. The type of vehicle involved has not yet been determined.

Anyone who witnessed this deadly crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

