A lot went down this year. We are coming up on the end of 2021 and it has been an up and down year to put it mildly. There have been some great things, but also some moments that we would probably like to forget. That has certainly been the case in the world of wrestling as well, but WWE is having a look back anyway, with their latest glance being at a pretty specific area.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO