How to get the Boba Fett skin in Fortnite

When it comes to iconic helmeted characters in the Star Wars universe, Darth Vader’s only competition is Boba Fett. Introduced to most people in The Empire Strikes Back (he technically first debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special of 1978, but the canonical importance of that tale is hazy at best) as one of many bounty hunters chasing the Millennium Falcon, Fett’s notoriety rests on his unique ability to best the biggest badass in the galaxy, Han Solo. Evocative as he was, Fett’s reputation was immediately torpedoed in Return of the Jedi when a malfunctioning jetpack sent him soaring into a Sarlaac pit to be swallowed alive.
Comments / 0