How to get the Boba Fett skin in Fortnite

Just Boba? Let’s face it, the trailers for The Book of Boba Fett are underwhelming. As cool as it is to see Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen kicking ass in the next streaming Star Wars TV series, we can’t help but ask if the show is only going to feature Boba Fett and Fennec Shand cleaning up the Star Wars underworld. Like the trailers for The Mandalorian in 2019, it feels like The Book of Boba Fett is hiding something big. Back before we met Mando, we had no idea Baby Yoda was coming. So what are they holding back this time?

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO