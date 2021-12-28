ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers place TE Marcedes Lewis and ILB/SPT Oren Burks on reserve/Covid-19 list

By justis.mosqueda
Acme Packing Company
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers announced that starting tight end Marcedes Lewis and inside linebacker/special teamer Oren Burks have been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list. The duo now joins receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, receiver Amari Rodgers, offensive lineman Ben Braden, outside linebacker Tipa Galeai, cornerback Kevin King, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, outside...

